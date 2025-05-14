Elevated flood fears prompt proactive AI-powered response
Published: 14 May. 2025, 16:00
Korea is preparing for one of its most dangerous flood seasons in years this summer due to increased risks from extreme rainfall, the aftermath of wildfires and other climate-related disasters.
The Ministry of Environment announced a set of high-tech measures such as artificial intelligence and digital twins on Wednesday aimed at detecting and responding to flood risks faster and more effectively.
The announcement comes as the country braces for a summer shaped by both heavy downpours and the lingering effects of large-scale wildfires earlier this year.
“Predicting risk and spreading the word quickly is more important than ever as extreme rainfall patterns surge due to climate change,” said Environment Minister Kim Wan-sup.
Virtual model for real-world floods
Starting in mid-May, the government will pilot a new “dam-river digital twin” system that recreates flood scenarios with projected dam discharge and rainfall impacts in a 3-D virtual space.
Until now, authorities have relied on numerical data to assess flood risks. But the digital twin will allow officials to visually monitor river levels and forecast inundation zones, making flood response faster and more intuitive.
“A digital twin is a virtual copy of the real world,” said Nam Hyung-yong, director of the ministry’s Water Disaster Response Division.
“It combines with real-time river data during heavy rain to predict rising water levels and flooding, and it sends out warning messages immediately.”
The ministry also plans to install AI-powered closed-circuit cameras at over 1,000 points along large rivers nationwide. These cameras will automatically detect people and vehicles in hazardous areas and trigger alerts when necessary.
To spread warnings more broadly, the ministry will expand its flood alert system. In past years, emergency text messages and in-car navigation alerts were only issued from 223 designated flood warning sites. Beginning this summer, alerts will also be sent from 933 water level observation stations across the country, notifying residents nearby when risks are detected.
Making room for Nakdong River basin
The ministry is particularly focused on the Nakdong River region, which was hit by massive wildfires in March. Authorities fear those burn scars could make the area more vulnerable to floods during monsoon season. Debris like branches, soil and rocks could wash into rivers and increase the chance of blockages and overflow.
To reduce that risk, the government will increase water releases from 20 multipurpose dams before the rainy season begins, securing 6.81 billion cubic meters (8.9 billion cubic yards) of flood storage capacity — up from 6.14 billion cubic meters last summer.
“Securing capacity in dams ahead of the flood season is critical,” said Lee Seung-hwan, director general for water resources policy at the ministry. “We’ll maximize our ability to respond and keep damage to a minimum.”
