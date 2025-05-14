 North Korean troops break out the ghillie suits as Kim Jong-un urges war preparations at exercise
North Korean troops break out the ghillie suits as Kim Jong-un urges war preparations at exercise

Published: 14 May. 2025, 17:32
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed a series of tactical training exercises for military officers from various branches of the armed forces, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on May 14. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw tactical training of troops wearing “ghillie suits” — camouflage garments typically used to evade drone detection — and reiterated the importance of completing the country’s war preparations, according to state media Wednesday.
 
The training session, which involved the capital defense unit's 60th training center, reportedly featured special operations units conducting tactical assault drills based on the model of North Korea's so-called all-purpose battalion, as well as simulated tank battles and live-fire coordination exercises.
 

The term "all-purpose battalion" appears to refer to elite military units, with this instance involving combatants from the 11th Corps, also known as the "Storm Corps," which played a key role in the country’s troop dispatch to Russia.
 
Kim was accompanied by top officials, including Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, Korean People’s Army (KPA) chief of General Staff Ri Yong-gil and director of the General Political Bureau Jong Kyong-thaek.
 
Kim said “our revolutionary armed forces are now in charge of not a few fronts, but the most important among them is the anti-imperialist class front and making full preparations for war is the most crucial task,” according to the Korean Central News Agency.  
 
Calling for a systematic approach to training, Kim instructed that the KPA establish a rigorous combat readiness culture in line with developments in modern warfare.
 
The outlets also published images of KPA snipers wearing ghillie suits and troops operating drones.
 
A wounded soldier, suspected to be North Korean and captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia's western Kursk region, is seen in this file photo posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's X account on Jan. 11. [YONHAP]

“This appears to be North Korea showing off its drone warfare capabilities gained through experience in the Ukraine war,” said a South Korean military source. The source added that the concealment techniques likely incorporated into the ghillie suits are intended to minimize exposure to drone-based attacks.
 
Ghillie suit-wearing soldiers were previously seen during Kim’s visit to a special forces training base on April 4, which analysts say signals North Korea's intensifying focus on drone countermeasures.
 
Observers also noted Kim’s use of the term “anti-imperialist class front,” suggesting Pyongyang views its military alliance with Moscow as part of a broader strategic bloc opposing the United States and other Western powers.
 
In one of the photos, a member of Kim’s entourage was spotted carrying a mysterious black briefcase, which has prompted speculation that it could be a nuclear briefcase — a mobile command system for nuclear weapons.  
 
While it remains unclear whether the briefcase is operational, its prominence has raised concerns that the regime may be signaling the plausibility of a pre-emptive tactical nuclear strike.
 
Others speculate the case might contain bulletproof panels. The presence of a bodyguard shielding Kim’s back has been interpreted as a sign of increased security, possibly in response to domestic discontent following the country's controversial troop deployment to Russia.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE KEUN-PYUNG [[email protected]]
