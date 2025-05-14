U.S. designates North Korea as country not fully cooperating with counterterrorism efforts

The U.S. State Department said Tuesday it designated North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Syria and Venezuela as countries that do not fully cooperate with Washington's fight against terrorism — a certification that prohibits the sale or license for export of defense articles and services to those countries.North Korea has been on the list of "not fully cooperating countries (NFCCs)" since 1997, while the department put Cuba back on the list after having removed it last year.North Korea has also been on the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism since November 2017, when it was redesignated."The United States will continue to promote international cooperation on counterterrorism issues," the department said in a release. "We also continue to promote accountability for countries that do not stand against terrorism."On Cuba's designation, the department cited at least 11 U.S. fugitives from justice in Cuba, including several facing terrorism-related charges, while noting the Cuban government made clear it was not willing to discuss their return to face justice in the United States."The Cuban regime's refusal to engage on this important issue, as well as other recent circumstances of noncooperation on terrorism-related law enforcement matters, made efforts to cooperate on counterterrorism issues futile in 2024," the department said.Yonhap