 U.S. designates North Korea as country not fully cooperating with counterterrorism efforts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

U.S. designates North Korea as country not fully cooperating with counterterrorism efforts

Published: 14 May. 2025, 11:38
The State Department in Washington [YONHAP]

The State Department in Washington [YONHAP]

 
The U.S. State Department said Tuesday it designated North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Syria and Venezuela as countries that do not fully cooperate with Washington's fight against terrorism — a certification that prohibits the sale or license for export of defense articles and services to those countries.
 
North Korea has been on the list of "not fully cooperating countries (NFCCs)" since 1997, while the department put Cuba back on the list after having removed it last year.
 

Related Article

North Korea has also been on the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism since November 2017, when it was redesignated.
 
"The United States will continue to promote international cooperation on counterterrorism issues," the department said in a release. "We also continue to promote accountability for countries that do not stand against terrorism."
 
On Cuba's designation, the department cited at least 11 U.S. fugitives from justice in Cuba, including several facing terrorism-related charges, while noting the Cuban government made clear it was not willing to discuss their return to face justice in the United States.
 
"The Cuban regime's refusal to engage on this important issue, as well as other recent circumstances of noncooperation on terrorism-related law enforcement matters, made efforts to cooperate on counterterrorism issues futile in 2024," the department said.

Yonhap
tags The United States North Korea Syria Iran Cuba

More in North Korea

U.S. designates North Korea as country not fully cooperating with counterterrorism efforts

North Korea's Kim supervises special operations' drills, urges full preparations for war

Memories of home, tastes of the past: North Korean defector chefs bring their food to Seoul

Commodity connection: North Korea opens international commodity fair

UN to kick off North Korea human rights talks — with top South Korean, U.S. members absent

Related Stories

Solving the nuclear conundrum

Option No. 4

North Korea calls U.S. weapons sales to South 'attempt to destroy the balance of power'

Iran's UN dues paid by Korea using frozen assets

North Korea warns of 'unpredictable disaster' over U.S. spy plane

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)