 Ex-first lady skips prosecutors' questioning over influence-peddling scandal
Published: 14 May. 2025, 13:01
A file photo of former first lady Kim Keon Hee taken on June 10, 2024. [YONHAP]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee declined to appear before the prosecution on Wednesday, defying a summons for questioning over allegations of influence peddling in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.
 
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office had asked the ex-first lady to appear for questioning as a suspect at 9 a.m., but Kim did not comply with the summons request.
 

Earlier on Tuesday, Kim submitted a letter of excuse for her non-attendance, saying it could sway public opinion ahead of the upcoming presidential election.
 
Kim faces charges of violating the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act in connection with allegations that she helped former People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kim Young-sun win the party's nomination for the 2022 by-elections via Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker, who in return conducted free public opinion polls favorable to Yoon ahead of the 2022 presidential election.
 
The former first lady has additionally been accused of involvement in the PPP's candidate nominations for the 2022 local elections and the 2024 general elections.
 
Prosecutors plan to review the next summons date for Kim, while also considering requesting a warrant to detain her in the event she defies repeated summonses without legitimate grounds.
 
"If [Kim] decides to defy all summon requests, we will thoroughly review her reasoning and take appropriate measures according to common procedure," a prosecution official said.

Yonhap
