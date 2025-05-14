PPP's Kim trusts Yoon Suk Yeol to 'make right decision' on party membership
Published: 14 May. 2025, 14:03
Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), said Wednesday that he believes former President Yoon Suk Yeol "will make the right decision," amid speculation that Yoon may voluntarily leave the party later in the day.
“It is right to respect the president’s decision,” Kim said when asked by reporters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, after visiting the Korea AeroSpace Administration.
“I haven't heard anything about the president leaving the party,” he added.
The comments came after conservative political commentator and lawyer Seo Jung-wook appeared on YTN Radio on Tuesday, suggesting that “as early as tomorrow, the president could pre-emptively leave the party as a sacrifice,” and that “this could shake up the presidential race.”
Kim also took aim at Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party (DP), criticizing him for blaming the country’s crisis on the PPP.
“Lee says the crisis in the country is our fault, and of course, we are not without blame," said Kim. "We bear significant responsibility. But does he not think he is the epicenter of the crisis?
“All of these things are for Lee, by Lee and almost a dictatorship of Lee," Kim continued, referring to a hearing on alleged judicial interference by Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and other recent developments.
“It is not right to see everything from a self-centered perspective and wield power accordingly," said Kim. "That is far from democracy."
"Creating laws to protect himself, to avoid prison, to evade trials and indictments — is that not the issue?" said Kim. "If the DP calls itself democratic, it should understand democracy. Acting in the most authoritarian manner while knowing the least about democracy is a serious problem.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)