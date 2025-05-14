 Tear down election campaign banners in Korea? You could get put behind bars.
Tear down election campaign banners in Korea? You could get put behind bars.

Published: 14 May. 2025, 11:08
A banner of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and the tire of a campaign truck for Lee are seen damaged on May 13. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A banner of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and the tire of a campaign truck for Lee are seen damaged on May 13. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Don't take it out on the campaign banners — you could be jailed.
 
A string of incidents involving the destruction of Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s campaign materials — including banners and vehicles — has been reported across the country, prompting investigations by police and election authorities.
 
Busan's Seobu Police Precinct said Tuesday that it had booked a man in his 50s without detention for allegedly tearing down a campaign banner of the DP candidate at a subway station in Seo District. The man was identified and apprehended following a review of CCTV footage and witness statements.
 

Separately, a banner featuring Lee’s face was found slashed by a sharp object along a roadside in Songsan-ri, Jeungpyeong County, North Chungcheong, at approximately 5:40 a.m. the same day. Local police are analyzing surveillance footage to identify the perpetrator.  
 
The Democratic Party’s North Chungcheong branch condemned the act as “an attack on democracy” and called for a “thorough investigation from the police and the National Election Commission.”
 
In Samcheok, Gangwon, a man in his 60s was arrested for allegedly slashing the tire of a Lee campaign vehicle parked in an apartment complex in Seongnae-dong around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the suspect, who was intoxicated at the time, also verbally abused DP staff. The damaged vehicle was fitted with a spare tire and towed for repairs.
 
The police are investigating the man’s involvement in political activities and the reason for the crime.
 
A banner of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in Busan is seen damaged on May 12. [BUSAN POLICE AGENCY]

A banner of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in Busan is seen damaged on May 12. [BUSAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, another campaign banner of Lee was found vandalized near the Iwon Intersection in Bukpyeong-dong, Donghae, Gangwon. The Gangwon Provincial Election Commission has requested an investigation by the Donghae Police Precinct into the unidentified individual responsible.
 
Under Korea’s Public Official Election Act, damaging or removing election banners or posters without just cause is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 4 million won ($2,830).
 
“We will take strong action against acts that undermine the fairness of the election,” said an official from the National Election Commission. “We urge the public to refrain from tampering with campaign materials.”
 
A campaign truck of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is towed away on May 13. [DEMOCRATIC PARTY GANGWON BRANCH]

A campaign truck of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is towed away on May 13. [DEMOCRATIC PARTY GANGWON BRANCH]



Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
