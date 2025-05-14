KDCA to launch heat-related illness system early with nation set to face unusually high temperatures
Published: 14 May. 2025, 13:39
With forecasters predicting unusually high temperatures beginning in June and a particularly hot July and August, Korea’s national disease control agency is launching its heat-related illness surveillance system earlier than usual.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced Wednesday that it will operate its heat-related illness surveillance system from Thursday through Sept. 30 — five days earlier than last year — in line with the government’s broader heat wave preparedness campaign.
The system monitors real-time reports of heat-related illnesses from approximately 500 emergency medical facilities, public health centers and local governments nationwide. Daily updates will be published on the KDCA website.
In 2024, the surveillance system recorded 3,704 heat-related illness cases — including 34 presumed deaths — marking a 31.4 percent increase from the previous year and the second-highest total since 2018.
Of those affected, 78.5 percent were men, and 30.4 percent were aged 65 or older. The rate of illness was highest among those aged 80 and above, with 15.4 cases per 100,000 people.
Heat exhaustion was the most common diagnosis, accounting for 2,060 cases or 55.6 percent. By region, Gyeonggi reported the highest number of cases with 767, followed by South Jeolla, with 407 cases, South Gyeongsang with 377 cases, and North Gyeongsang with 290 cases.
A striking 78.7 percent of cases occurred outdoors, with outdoor workplaces and farmland among the most frequent locations at 31.7 percent and 14.3 percent, respectively. The time of occurrence was evenly spread throughout the day, with the hours between 6 a.m. and midnight accounting for 8.9 percent.
By occupation, day laborers accounted for 25.6 percent of patients with 947 cases, followed by the unemployed at 13 percent, and skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers at 10 percent.
Of the 34 presumed heat-related deaths, 67.6 percent were among those aged 60 and over, with 20 men and 13 women, and 82.4 percent occurred outdoors. Heatstroke was cited as the cause in 94.1 percent of these fatalities.
For the first time this year, the KDCA will provide pilot forecasting of heat-related illness risks to participating institutions. Developed in cooperation with the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the system will offer four-tier risk levels for each region, projecting up to three days in advance — a tool expected to enhance proactive care and local heat wave response planning.
The KDCA urged the public to follow safety guidelines, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with chronic conditions. It also emphasized that leaving individuals in enclosed vehicles is strictly prohibited.
“Emergency treatment is important, but prevention is key,” KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee said. “Through this surveillance system, we aim to guide local governments with real-time trends and risk forecasts to support robust prevention efforts.”
