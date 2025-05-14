Korean gov't announces upgraded plan to mitigate summer natural disasters
Published: 14 May. 2025, 16:31 Updated: 14 May. 2025, 16:32
The Korean government announced on Wednesday its comprehensive "2025 Summer Natural Disaster Countermeasure Plan," aimed at reinforcing disaster readiness and protecting public health amid rising risks from extreme weather.
The plan includes expanded measures to mitigate damage from landslides, river flooding and underground inundation. Focused oversight will also be implemented in North and South Gyeongsang areas, which suffered severe wildfire damage, and other regions prone to heat-related fatalities.
“The number of extreme rainfall events exceeding 100 millimeters [3.93 inches] per hour rose from 12 in 2020 to 16 in 2024 while average annual heat wave days nearly doubled from 16.6 in 2013 to 30.1 in 2024,” the Ministry of the Interior and Safety noted. “We are committed to minimizing casualties through targeted response efforts.”
To start, the government has identified and designated 8,964 zones as "high-risk areas for human casualties" — an increase of 1,613 from 7,351 last year. Local patrol teams composed of village heads, autonomous disaster response volunteers and local officials will monitor these areas.
Alerts will be upgraded from "attention" to "caution" during the rainy season, with real-time updates disseminated via emergency disaster messaging.
Active responses will target the three main natural disasters: landslides, river-related hazards and underground flooding.
A budget of 620.5 billion won ($438 million) has been allocated to landslide and steep slope prevention projects. To enhance flood defense, the government will prerelease water from 20 multipurpose dams to secure 6.8 billion cubic meters (240 billion cubic feet) of flood control capacity and invest 679.4 billion won in flood infrastructure.
About 1,000 AI-enabled CCTVs capable of recognizing people and vehicles will be piloted near rivers.
Following the Osong underpass disaster in 2023 that claimed 14 lives, the government will rigorously implement its four-party accountability system for underground flooding zones.
The system assigns teams of road authorities, local government officials, village heads and police officers to designated underpasses for monitoring and alert dissemination.
Special measures will be deployed in wildfire-affected areas of the Yeongnam region to prevent secondary damage. Government and municipal teams aim to complete hazardous tree removal — currently 44 percent complete — before the monsoon season. They also plan to reinforce soil erosion barriers behind homes within wildfire zones.
66,000 heat wave shelters
Separately, the government’s heat wave response period will begin five days earlier than last year, running from Thursday to Sept. 30. A budget of 15 billion won has already been disbursed to local governments for early implementation.
During heat wave alerts, 37,000 community support workers will call or visit vulnerable seniors, aged 65 and above, at least once daily. Drones will be used to monitor at-risk farmers.
Cooling shelters will be expanded from 59,000 to 66,000 locations nationwide.
“As extreme heavy rain and heat waves are becoming more frequent due to climate change, the government will do its utmost to respond to flood damage and heat waves to protect the lives and safety of the people,” said Yi Han-kyung, vice minister for disaster and safety management at the Interior Ministry.
Seoul to step in for the vulnerable
Also on Wednesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled its "2025 Summer Disaster Management Plan" to address heat waves, flooding, strong winds and related hazards from May 5 through Oct. 15. The plan is organized around four key sectors: heat wave, flooding, safety and health.
Cooling shelters will be established at 2,825 locations, including senior centers and welfare centers for the elderly. In addition, 94 “safe lodging shelters” capable of overnight stays will be operated.
Emergency relief teams will patrol 57 zones where homeless populations gather, such as Seoul Station, four times daily. Seven community counseling centers in vulnerable areas will also be outfitted with cooling shelters.
To ensure a rapid response, the city will operate a tiered heat wave alert system starting May 15. Alerts will be categorized into three stages: Level 1, or caution, during heat wave advisories, Level 2, warning, during heat wave warnings, and Level 3, severe, during extreme heat advisories.
Thirteen cooling road zones will be operated to lower street temperatures by spraying water. Twenty-one areas will have misting devices such as cooling fog and mist poles.
For flood prevention, the city will activate its Flood Disaster Safety Response Headquarters and preemptively control three flood-prone roads — Gangnam Station, Daechi Station and Isu Station — during heavy rainfall. Flood forecasting and warning systems will be operated accordingly.
Pilot programs will test new basement and low-lying area flood alert technologies in Sillim-dong in southern Gwanak District, Sadang-dong in southern Dongjak District and Daerim 2-dong in western Yeongdeungpo District.
Seoul will install 23,325 additional utility hole safety guards in flood-prone areas and conduct focused cleaning of storm drains and sewer systems before the rainy season.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SOO-KI, MOON HEE-CHUL
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
