Seoul named top leisure city in Asia by U.S. publication Global Traveler

Published: 14 May. 2025, 11:35
Seoul has been named the top leisure city in Asia, by the 2025 Leisure Lifestyle Awards presented by U.S. travel publication Global Traveler, Seoul City and the Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) announced Wednesday.
Seoul, Asia’s best leisure city
The recognition marks a return to the top spot for Seoul, which previously ranked No. 1 in 2023 before dropping to second place last year behind Taipei. This year, the Korean capital reclaimed the top honor, surpassing both Taipei, at No. 2 and Tokyo at No. 3.. Phuket and Singapore followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
“The accolade reflects the city’s strong competitiveness in leisure content, including its appeal in Korean Wave culture, shopping, cuisine, hiking tourism, night experiences and festivals,” said the Seoul Tourism Organization.
Global Traveler is a U.S.-based publication targeting business travelers and meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) professionals. With 1.1 million subscribers and over 4.7 million monthly website visits, the outlet annually hosts its Leisure Lifestyle Awards, with winners selected through global reader surveys.
First place on TripAdvisor
Under the slogan “Seoul: Your Complete MICE City,” the city has promoted itself as a premier “bleisure” destination — a hybrid of business and leisure.
Seoul has designated five key zones for this marketing push: western Seoul's Yeouido, Yongsan in central Seoul, Seocho, Gangnam and Songpa in southern Seoul, Jongno and Jung districts, also in central Seoul, and eastern Seoul's Seongsu, Gwangjin, and Dongdaemun areas.
The STO said it plans to build on this recognition by expanding its range of leisure offerings and strengthening global marketing efforts. Recent initiatives include the opening of hiking tourism centers at Mount Bukhan and Mount Gwanak, along with curated FAM (familiarization) tours for international visitors.
“This marks the third consecutive year that Seoul has placed high on Asia’s leisure destination rankings,” said Kil Gi-yeon, CEO of the STO. “It affirms the global recognition of Seoul’s charm, and we will continue promoting Seoul as a city where business and leisure coexist.”
In January, Seoul was also ranked the No. 1 “best city for solo travelers” by travel platform TripAdvisor.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
