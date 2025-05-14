 Seoul named top leisure city in Asia by U.S. publication Global Traveler
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul named top leisure city in Asia by U.S. publication Global Traveler

Published: 14 May. 2025, 11:35
Tourists pose for a photo at the Mount Bukak branch of the Seoul Hiking Tourism Center, operated by the Seoul Tourism Organization [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Tourists pose for a photo at the Mount Bukak branch of the Seoul Hiking Tourism Center, operated by the Seoul Tourism Organization [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

 
Seoul has been named the top leisure city in Asia, by the 2025 Leisure Lifestyle Awards presented by U.S. travel publication Global Traveler, Seoul City and the Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) announced Wednesday.
 
Seoul, Asia’s best leisure city


The recognition marks a return to the top spot for Seoul, which previously ranked No. 1 in 2023 before dropping to second place last year behind Taipei. This year, the Korean capital reclaimed the top honor, surpassing both Taipei, at No. 2 and Tokyo at No. 3.. Phuket and Singapore followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
 

Related Article

 
“The accolade reflects the city’s strong competitiveness in leisure content, including its appeal in Korean Wave culture, shopping, cuisine, hiking tourism, night experiences and festivals,” said the Seoul Tourism Organization.
 
Global Traveler is a U.S.-based publication targeting business travelers and meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) professionals. With 1.1 million subscribers and over 4.7 million monthly website visits, the outlet annually hosts its Leisure Lifestyle Awards, with winners selected through global reader surveys.
 
The 2025 Leisure Lifestyle Awards presented by U.S. travel publication Global Traveler [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

The 2025 Leisure Lifestyle Awards presented by U.S. travel publication Global Traveler [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
 
First place on TripAdvisor


Under the slogan “Seoul: Your Complete MICE City,” the city has promoted itself as a premier “bleisure” destination — a hybrid of business and leisure.  
 
Seoul has designated five key zones for this marketing push: western Seoul's Yeouido, Yongsan in central Seoul, Seocho, Gangnam and Songpa in southern Seoul, Jongno and Jung districts, also in central Seoul, and eastern Seoul's Seongsu, Gwangjin, and Dongdaemun areas.
 
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Seoul Tourism Organization CEO Kil Gi-yeon pose for a photo during an opening ceremony for Seoul My Soul Shop, an official store for souvenirs of the city, at the Seoul Tourism Plaza in Jongno District, central Seoul on June 10, 2024. [YONHAP]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Seoul Tourism Organization CEO Kil Gi-yeon pose for a photo during an opening ceremony for Seoul My Soul Shop, an official store for souvenirs of the city, at the Seoul Tourism Plaza in Jongno District, central Seoul on June 10, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
The STO said it plans to build on this recognition by expanding its range of leisure offerings and strengthening global marketing efforts. Recent initiatives include the opening of hiking tourism centers at Mount Bukhan and Mount Gwanak, along with curated FAM (familiarization) tours for international visitors.
 
“This marks the third consecutive year that Seoul has placed high on Asia’s leisure destination rankings,” said Kil Gi-yeon, CEO of the STO. “It affirms the global recognition of Seoul’s charm, and we will continue promoting Seoul as a city where business and leisure coexist.”
 
In January, Seoul was also ranked the No. 1 “best city for solo travelers” by travel platform TripAdvisor.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Seoul Global Traveler TripAdvisor tourism

More in Social Affairs

Teenager wins lawsuit against education office for being framed as school bully

More couples in Korea are having kids than Japan — but stop at first child

Seoul named top leisure city in Asia by U.S. publication Global Traveler

Seoul National University students call for reinstating Marxian economics courses

All 8 aboard capsizing fishing boat rescued off coast of Jeju Island

Related Stories

International visitors to Seoul top 12 million in 2024

Global Traveler cites Seoul as best MICE city in the world

Global Traveler picks Seoul as best leisure destination in Asia

Korea collaborates with manga artist to attract Japanese tourists

Culture Ministry to invest 1.3 trillion won in tourism this year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)