Spurs captain Son Heung-min reports woman claiming pregnancy
Published: 14 May. 2025, 19:37
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min recently filed a police complaint alleging that he was blackmailed by a woman who claimed to be pregnant with his child, police said Wednesday.
According to the Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul, it received the complaint on May 7 and has launched an investigation into two individuals — a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s — on suspicion of extortion.
The woman falsely claimed she was pregnant with his child in June last year and demanded several hundred million won in return, according to reports.
The police are currently verifying the details of the case by questioning the people involved.
“We cannot confirm specific allegations as the investigation is ongoing,” a police official said.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)