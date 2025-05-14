The beauty of doing nothing: Space-out Competition — in pictures

A participant dressed as a llama, second from right, and other contestants zone out during the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
A llama, a clown and punk band members are among 126 people zoning out during the Hangang Space-out Competition on Sunday.
This year’s participants ranged from teenagers to people in their 60s, who gathered to compete in a simple yet difficult challenge: Do absolutely nothing for 90 minutes.
Now in its 11th year, the event, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, was created to counter the notion that being idle is a waste of time. It began in 2014 at Seoul Plaza and has since grown into an international event, with editions in cities like Beijing and Tokyo. Since 2016, the competition has taken place along the Han River, offering a contrast to Korea’s widely known fast-paced culture and drawing international media coverage.
Here is a look at this year's competition in pictures.
Contestants zone out during the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
Rock band Pogo Attack zones out during the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
Contestants zone out during the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
Contemporary performance artist Woopsyang, far left, unfurls a banner explaining the initiative of the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
A contestant participates in a group strestching session ahead of the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
Contestants zone out during the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
A contestant dressed as a clown zones out during the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
Contestants zone out during the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
Contestants zone out during the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
Contestants zone out during the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
Contemporary performance artist and founder of the Space-out Competition Woopsyang, right, and staffers dressed as satto, or local officials of the Joseon Dynasty, walk among contestants participating in the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge, in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
A stafffer checks a contestant's heart rate during the Hangang Space-out Competition in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
A board with contestants' reasons for participating is filled with stickers of support placed by passersby during the Hangang Space-out Competition near Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
Rock band Pogo Attack celebrates after winning the Hangang Space-out Competition at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. [PARK SANG-MOON]
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)