The beauty of doing nothing: Space-out Competition — in pictures

Korea kicks Google Maps data decision to next administration

Teacher reported for child abuse for stopping student-on-student assault in Busan

Related Stories

Winner of space-out competition imagined himself at Hanwha Eagles baseball game

[THINK EHGLISH] “2022 한강 멍때리기 대회”에서 멍때리고 상받아가세요

Do nothing and win: Seoul's 'Space-Out' competition set for Sunday

Stay still, win prizes: Han River Space-Out Competition set to return in May

Turn on, tune in, zone out: Hangang Space-out Competition celebrates mindfulness in a frantic world