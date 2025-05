The beauty of doing nothing: Space-out Competition — in pictures

A llama, a clown and punk band members are among 126 people zoning out during the Hangang Space-out Competition on Sunday.This year’s participants ranged from teenagers to people in their 60s, who gathered to compete in a simple yet difficult challenge: Do absolutely nothing for 90 minutes.Now in its 11th year, the event, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, was created to counter the notion that being idle is a waste of time. It began in 2014 at Seoul Plaza and has since grown into an international event, with editions in cities like Beijing and Tokyo. Since 2016, the competition has taken place along the Han River, offering a contrast to Korea’s widely known fast-paced culture and drawing international media coverage.Here is a look at this year's competition in pictures.BY CHO JUNG-WOO [ [email protected]