Election pledge farm...

Published: 14 May. 2025, 20:00
As the election campaign heats up, candidates are rolling out a slew of promises, many centered on long-awaited local projects such as large-scale infrastructure and transportation networks, along with direct cash payments and other subsidies. However, critics say little thought is given to whether these pledges are truly necessary, or why they must be implemented now. Above all, no one is addressing how the astronomical costs will be funded. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
