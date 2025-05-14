Meanwhile : The season of paulownias and fringe trees

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

This time of year, purple blossoms can be seen lining highways and backroads across Korea. These belong to the paulownia tree, a species that many may recognize by name but few would easily identify in person today. Once a familiar presence near traditional homes, paulownias were commonly planted when a daughter was born, as their fast growth made them ideal for crafting a wardrobe by the time she married. The wood, being soft and easy to work with, was also favored for musical instruments like the(12-string zither) and(six-string zither).As times changed, however, the paulownia’s role in daily life faded. Handcrafted wardrobes gave way to factory-made furniture, and traditional instruments are no longer heard in most households. The once-familiar tree gradually disappeared from view.Meanwhile, Seoul’s cityscape in May is filled with white blooms. These belong to the fringe tree, or Chionanthus retusus, more commonly known in Korea as the ipap tree. The name “ipap” is said to come either from the way the clustered white flowers resemble a bowl of freshly steamed rice or because they bloom around the start of summer. The species name, retusus, refers to the white, snowflake-like appearance of its flowers.What may surprise many is that the fringe tree belongs to the olive family. Its small fruits resemble olives, though these are seldom noticed. Botanically, the species is unusual: Some trees produce only male flowers, while others bear both male and female parts on the same flower, known as perfect flowers. Though native to Korea, China and Japan, it was in Korea that large-scale cultivation of this rare species succeeded, leading to its widespread use as an ornamental tree in cities.The passage of time can be traced through the trees around us. The era of the paulownia, once integral to daily life, has passed. Today, the ipap tree, once rare, has become a familiar sight, lining urban streets each spring. Though time itself may not flow, our lives, like a river, move forward.For now, May belongs to the paulownia and the ipap tree. A moment spent pausing to admire these blossoms is enough to mark a good day.