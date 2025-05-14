Wednesday's fortune: Teamwork blooms while tensions stir
Published: 14 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 West
🔹 Best to keep to yourself today.
🔹 Eat well, even without appetite.
🔹 Don't let your guard down emotionally.
🔹 Postpone big decisions for now.
🔹 Avoid taking on more than you can handle.
🔹 Stay quiet and off the radar.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Age brings dignity — carry it well.
🔹 Show generosity and patience.
🔹 Read people carefully.
🔹 Anticipate outcomes before acting.
🔹 Know your work — understanding is key.
🔹 Agree and affirm — it'll help rapport.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 The more you juggle, the more things shake.
🔹 Be kind to those who annoy you.
🔹 Other people’s fortunes may look tempting.
🔹 Get things done ahead of others.
🔹 Keep secrets close and emotions guarded.
🔹 Protect what's yours.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Big families bring big blessings.
🔹 Many streams form a mighty river.
🔹 Save and collect what you can.
🔹 You may find support from all sides.
🔹 Your influence may expand today.
🔹 A great day for teamwork.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Acceptance | 🧭 South
🔹 You're never too old to learn.
🔹 Praise inspires greatness — use it.
🔹 Speak less, listen more.
🔹 Every outcome has its cause.
🔹 Share tea and time with someone.
🔹 Light colors, especially white, bring luck.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Balance tradition and modern style.
🔹 Everything belongs in its place.
🔹 Your interests may align well with others.
🔹 Don’t put off important tasks.
🔹 Sync your rhythm with your superiors.
🔹 Valuable insight may come your way.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Expect laughter and lightness today.
🔹 Stay active — find something to keep busy.
🔹 Leadership comes with accomplishment.
🔹 Synergy fuels momentum.
🔹 Show your strengths — you’ll shine.
🔹 Useful information may surface.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 A little spending brings joy.
🔹 Live passionately — age is just a number.
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Grow the pie before slicing it.
🔹 Let passion lead your challenge.
🔹 It’s not over till it’s over.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Spend where it brings value and reward.
🔹 Favor flows to worthwhile causes.
🔹 You may come out ahead today.
🔹 Financial luck may improve — think investment.
🔹 Useful tips or offers may arise.
🔹 Money may find its way to you.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You can balance ideals and outcomes.
🔹 Health remains your best wealth.
🔹 Hard work will be rewarded.
🔹 Invest in your relationships.
🔹 A side hustle may pay off.
🔹 Mornings may be luckier than afternoons.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Bad | 🧭 North
🔹 Human connection is your core today.
🔹 Your partner may outshine others.
🔹 Listen to your spouse for peace.
🔹 Even good chemistry calls for caution.
🔹 Don't misread a friendly smile.
🔹 A romantic spark could strike suddenly.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Rest your body and avoid hard work.
🔹 Declutter your space and your mind.
🔹 Seize opportunities when the timing’s right.
🔹 Don’t give up halfway through.
🔹 Focus on just one meaningful task.
🔹 Help and support go both ways.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
