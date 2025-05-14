SSG Landers' Choi Jeong becomes first player to reach 500 home runs in KBO
Published: 14 May. 2025, 10:56
Veteran SSG Landers slugger Choi Jeong set yet another historic record on Tuesday, crushing his 500th career home run during a 6-3 comeback win over the NC Dinos in Incheon to become the KBO’s first player to reach the milestone.
The 38-year-old slugger started as the designated hitter, batting third. In his third plate appearance in the sixth inning, with one runner on base and his team trailing 2-0, Choi sent Dinos starter Riley Thompson’s sixth pitch — a 135-kilometer-per-hour (84-mile-per-hour) slider — over the left-field fence.
The 110-meter (361-foot) blast tied the game at 2-2 and marked Choi’s fifth homer of the 2025 season and 500th of his career.
As the ball sailed over the fence, fans at Incheon SSG Landers Field stood and applauded the veteran slugger, celebrating the feat with chants and cheers.
Kim Kwang-hyun, a fellow veteran pitcher who has shared much of the Landers' history with Choi, embraced him on the field and presented a bouquet of flowers. Landers manager Lee Soong-yong also offered a congratulatory wreath.
The historic ball was caught by Cho Sang-hyun, a passionate Landers fan and Incheon resident. The club had previously promised gifts worth 17 million won ($12,000), including a bat autographed by Choi, to anyone who returned the ball. Cho willingly handed it over.
“It’s a first in Korean professional baseball, so I believe it belongs with the club,” Cho said. “I’m looking forward to 600 and 700, too.”
Choi debuted in 2005 after being selected as the top draft pick by the SK Wyverns, now the Landers. He hit 12 home runs in his second season in 2006, earning the nickname “boy warrior,” and has since hit double-digit home runs for 19 consecutive seasons.
He hit his 100th homer in 2011, his 200th in 2016, his 300th in 2018 and his 400th in 2021, steadily accelerating his home run production.
He went on to surpass the previous all-time record of 467 home runs held by current Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop, hitting his 468th against the Lotte Giants in Busan on April 24 last year.
Choi also holds the youngest age records for reaching 350, 400 and 450 home runs. He now stands alone in KBO history as its only 500-home run hitter.
“I feel relieved that it came quicker than expected,” Choi said after the game. “Achieving it in front of our home fans in Incheon makes it even more special. I’ll take care of my body and aim for 600.”
The Landers capitalized on Choi’s momentum and came back to win 6-3, scoring four runs on five hits and two walks in the bottom of the eighth. The win halted the Dinos' eight-game winning streak and extended the Landers' own streak to three.
Elsewhere in the league, the Samsung Lions cut their eight-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the KT Wiz. The Wiz has now lost six in a row.
Over in Gwangju, the Kia Tigers beat the Lotte Giants 4-1. The LG Twins also beat the Kiwoom Heroes in southern Seoul to stretch their winning streak to four. The Twins now are tied at the top with the Hanwha Eagles, who lost the Bears and ended their 12-game winning run.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
