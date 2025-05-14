Korea to face U.S. and Mexico in September friendlies
Published: 14 May. 2025, 12:48
The Korean national team will play two friendlies against the United States and Mexico in September, both in the United States, the KFA announced Wednesday.
The national team, led by manager Hong Myung-bo, will first face the United States at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sept. 6, followed by a match against Mexico on Sept. 9, with the venue and kickoff time for the second game yet to be confirmed.
The upcoming trip marks Korea’s first overseas friendlies since matches against Wales and Saudi Arabia in Wales and England in September 2023.
The U.S. Soccer Federation also confirmed the fixture, posting the schedule on its official website. The United States will also face Japan in Ohio on Sept. 10 after playing the Taeguk Warriors.
The U.S. national team is playing two friendlies in the absence of World Cup qualifiers, as the country has automatically qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a co-host.
The series will serve as a tuneup for Korea following their ongoing World Cup qualifying run, which ends in June. The squad, currently sitting atop their group in the third qualifying round with two matches remaining, can secure a ticket to the World Cup by winning or drawing their next match.
The United States ranks 16th in the latest FIFA standings, ahead of Korea at 23rd. Korea leads the head-to-head with five wins, three draws and three losses. The two teams last met in a friendly in Los Angeles in February 2014, which Korea lost 2-0. Hong was also the manager at the time.
The upcoming match also sets up a reunion between national team captain Son Heung-min and U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach brought Son to Tottenham Hotspur from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2015 and played a key role in his development into a global star.
Pochettino reportedly convinced Son to stay at Spurs when he considered returning to Germany during his first season. The two later led Tottenham to the Champions League final in the 2018–19 season.
Korea will also face Mexico, ranked 17th in the FIFA standings, for the first time since a friendly in Austria in November 2020.
Historically, Korea has struggled against Mexico, with four wins, two draws and eight losses — including defeats at the 1998 World Cup in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The Taeguk Warriors will first wrap up their current World Cup qualifying campaign in the third round, facing Iraq on June 5 and Kuwait on June 10 in their bid for an 11th consecutive World Cup appearance.
Hong’s squad remains unbeaten in the third round with four wins and four draws but has not recorded a victory since a 3-1 win over Kuwait on Nov. 14.
The team has particularly struggled at home, earning just one win in four home matches. Korea will play Iraq away before returning to Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul to host Kuwait in the final qualifier.
Hong is expected to announce his squad for the June international break on May 26.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)