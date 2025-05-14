Asian Games gold winner Cha Jun-hwa joins new Seoul-backed figure skating team
Published: 14 May. 2025, 13:56
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Asian Games gold medalist Cha Jun-hwa has joined the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s newly-founded figure skating team, the city announced Wednesday.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Seoul Sports Council Head Kang Tae-sun welcomed Cha in a ceremony at Seoul City Hall in central Seoul.
Cha’s move marks the first time a figure skater has joined a sponsored team. The city said it expects his move to bolster the development of Korean figure skating and winter sports.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government became the first local government in Korea to form a figure skating team this year in order to grow more talent ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
“It is truly an honor and an exciting moment to join the Seoul Metropolitan Government figure skating team as its first member,” Cha said. “This moment feels all the more meaningful as it marks the launch of the first sponsored figure skating team in Korea.
“I’ve come this far thanks to the support and encouragement of so many people. Now, as a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Government team, I will take on my training and competitions with an even greater sense of responsibility.”
Cha, 23, rose to prominence as he became the first Korean male to medal at the World Figure Skating Championships by winning a silver in Japan in March 2023.
He went on to win another silver at the World Team Trophy later that year and took bronze at the Four Continents Championships in 2024.
He also captured a gold medal at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, in February, again becoming the first Korean male figure skater to do so.
An Olympic medal is the only major honor missing from his trophy cabinet. The 2026 Games would be his third Olympics after competing at the 2018 and 2022 editions.
