Self-Defense Forces aircraft crashes in central Japan

A Japanese Self-Defense Forces training aircraft crashed after taking off from a military base in central Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Wednesday, declining to elaborate further.A government spokesperson said they were collecting information.Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing multiple government officials, reported that the T-4 training aircraft had disappeared from radar while flying near Inuyama city in Aichi.A representative from the Inuyama city fire department told Reuters that the aircraft likely carried two people on board.The fire department received a call reporting that something resembling an aircraft had crashed into a pond in Inuyama shortly after 3 p.m., according to NHK.Reuters