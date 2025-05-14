Self-Defense Forces aircraft crashes in central Japan
Published: 14 May. 2025, 17:53
A Japanese Self-Defense Forces training aircraft crashed after taking off from a military base in central Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Wednesday, declining to elaborate further.
A government spokesperson said they were collecting information.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing multiple government officials, reported that the T-4 training aircraft had disappeared from radar while flying near Inuyama city in Aichi.
A representative from the Inuyama city fire department told Reuters that the aircraft likely carried two people on board.
The fire department received a call reporting that something resembling an aircraft had crashed into a pond in Inuyama shortly after 3 p.m., according to NHK.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)