 Self-Defense Forces aircraft crashes in central Japan
Published: 14 May. 2025, 17:53
A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C Orion surveillance plane flies over the disputed islands, called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea, on Oct. 13, 2011. [AP/YONHAP]

A Japanese Self-Defense Forces training aircraft crashed after taking off from a military base in central Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Wednesday, declining to elaborate further.
 
A government spokesperson said they were collecting information.
 

Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing multiple government officials, reported that the T-4 training aircraft had disappeared from radar while flying near Inuyama city in Aichi.
 
A representative from the Inuyama city fire department told Reuters that the aircraft likely carried two people on board.
 
The fire department received a call reporting that something resembling an aircraft had crashed into a pond in Inuyama shortly after 3 p.m., according to NHK. 
 
 
 

 

Reuters
