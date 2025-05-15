 FSS reports proper management of overseas real estate investments by financial firms
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

FSS reports proper management of overseas real estate investments by financial firms

Published: 15 May. 2025, 14:16
The Financial Supervisory Service building in Yeouido, western Seoul [YONHAP]

The Financial Supervisory Service building in Yeouido, western Seoul [YONHAP]

 
Financial firms' exposure to overseas real estate has been properly managed despite lingering woes over their potential deterioration, the country's watchdog said Thursday.
 
The outstanding value of overseas real estate invested by Korean financial institutions amounted to nearly 55.8 trillion won ($39.8 billion) at the end of September 2024, down 500 billion won from three months earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
 

Related Article

The third-quarter reading also marks a fall from 57 trillion won at the end of March last year, and 57.6 trillion won at the end of 2023.
 
Their investments in overseas real estate accounted for 0.8 percent of their total assets of 7,182.7 trillion won.
 
Some 2.64 trillion worth of their investments were estimated to be at risk of turning sour at the end of September, accounting for 7.71 percent of the total, and the figures remained little changed, the watchdog said.
 
The FSS said it will tighten regulatory supervision on real estate projects, which pose risk to deterioration.

Yonhap
tags FSS Finance Real estate

More in Finance

Korea's state pension service steps up U.S. Big Tech stock purchases

FSS reports proper management of overseas real estate investments by financial firms

Financial watchdog to prod firms for proper, reasonable incentive scheme management

Kospi opens lower after three-day rise

Kospi inches up on back of U.S.-China trade agreement

Related Stories

Squad formed by government to fight property speculation

FSS warns $1.85B overseas property investments face delinquency risks

FSS intensifies probe into real estate financing as credit risks loom

Record number take property agent exam as market booms

Korean construction companies struggle as rates, costs rise
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)