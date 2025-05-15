Insured bank deposit ceiling to be hiked to 100 million won

The ceiling for insured bank deposits in the event that a bank fails will be doubled to 100 million won ($72,000) in September, the financial regulator said Thursday.Late last year, the National Assembly passed a revised bill calling for a hike in the ceiling to 100 million won from the current 50 million won.The increase in the ceiling of bank deposits protected by law, the first of its kind since 2001, is designed to better reflect the growth of the country's economy, as well as protect customers.The Financial Services Commission said the hike will induce more deposits at financial institutions, leading to increased financial stability.The ceiling on guarantees for some pension products will also be raised to that level, according to the regulator.Yonhap