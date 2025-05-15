 Insured bank deposit ceiling to be hiked to 100 million won
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Insured bank deposit ceiling to be hiked to 100 million won

Published: 15 May. 2025, 17:51
Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan speaks at a press briefing at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 7. [NEWS1]

Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan speaks at a press briefing at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 7. [NEWS1]

 
The ceiling for insured bank deposits in the event that a bank fails will be doubled to 100 million won ($72,000) in September, the financial regulator said Thursday.
 
Late last year, the National Assembly passed a revised bill calling for a hike in the ceiling to 100 million won from the current 50 million won.
 

Related Article

The increase in the ceiling of bank deposits protected by law, the first of its kind since 2001, is designed to better reflect the growth of the country's economy, as well as protect customers.
 
The Financial Services Commission said the hike will induce more deposits at financial institutions, leading to increased financial stability.
 
The ceiling on guarantees for some pension products will also be raised to that level, according to the regulator.

Yonhap
tags Korea bank deposit

More in Finance

Insured bank deposit ceiling to be hiked to 100 million won

Kospi breaks three-day rally as investors go profit taking

Korea's state pension service steps up U.S. Big Tech stock purchases

FSS reports proper management of overseas real estate investments by financial firms

Financial watchdog to prod firms for proper, reasonable incentive scheme management

Related Stories

Interest rate cuts

Pique your interest

Deposit insurance limits could be increased in Korea post-SVB

Reasonable rates

Jeonse loan rates break 7 percent for floating-rate borrowings
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)