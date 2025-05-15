 Kospi opens lower after three-day rise
Kospi opens lower after three-day rise

Published: 15 May. 2025, 10:26
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on May 15. [YONHAP]

Shares started lower Thursday as investors attempted to cash in recent gains amid eased tariff woes.
 
The Kospi lost 6.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,634.44 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
The index jumped 1.23 percent the previous day, extending its winning streak to a third day.
 
On Wall Street overnight, U.S. stocks finished mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.21 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.10 percent and the Nasdaq composite added 0.72 percent.
 
In Seoul, major shares started in negative territory.
 
Biotech giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.70 percent, and carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.86 percent.
 
Defense firm Hanwha Aerospace fell 0.61 percent, and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering sank 1.74 percent.
 
However, top-cap Samsung Electronics climbed 0.17 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix stayed flat.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,410.05 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 10.15 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
