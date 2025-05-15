 HYBE’s Latin American subsidiary set to launch new boy band in Mexico
Published: 15 May. 2025, 14:56
Mentors for HYBE Latin America's upcoming boy band project, from left: Paul Becker, Robert Stevenson, Kenny Ortega, Nathalie Iglesias and Charm La'Donna [HYBE]

K-pop powerhouse HYBE’s Latin American subsidiary is set to launch a new boy band in Mexico.
 
The subsidiary said Thursday that it has begun filming a reality show in Mexico City in which the final members will be chosen.
 

A teaser for the upcoming project was posted on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel on Wednesday, featuring aspiring participants showing off their dance moves.
 
According to HYBE, 300 participants have been selected for the first round. Among them, 16 will be chosen to undergo the K-pop training system for six months with the help of 30 mentors spanning vocals, choreography, producing and fitness.
 
American director and choreographer Kenny Ortega, behind Disney’s “High School Musical” franchise (2006-11) and film “Hocus Pocus” (1993), has been appointed the chief producer. The head choreographer is Charm La’Donna, who has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez and Beyoncé, and vocal training will be led by Robert Stevenson, who has worked with Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and SZA.
 
The show is set to deviate from the traditional television format and utilize numerous channels, including livestreaming, social media and music.
 
The release date for the upcoming project will be announced later.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
