Hanwha Group acquires food services company Ourhome for $620 million

Hanwha Group finalized its acquisition of Ourhome, a major food services company with annual sales exceeding 2 trillion won ($1.43 billion), the conglomerate announced Thursday.Hanwha Hotels & Resorts confirmed that it had completed the payment for its 58.62 percent stake in Ourhome, officially closing the transaction. The acquisition cost totaled 869.5 billion won.This marks the culmination of a process initiated in October last year, led by Kim Dong-sun, executive vice president of Hanwha Hotels & Resorts and head of future strategy. With the deal finalized, Ourhome now becomes an official subsidiary of Hanwha Group.In February, Hanwha Hotels established a special-purpose company, Woorijib F&B, to facilitate the acquisition. Regulatory approval for the merger was secured from both domestic and international authorities in April.Ourhome posted annual revenue of 2.244 trillion won in 2024, surpassing the 2 trillion won threshold for the first time since its founding."Together with Ourhome, a leader in catering and food distribution, we aim to drive transformation in both the domestic and global food markets," a Hanwha Hotels spokesperson said. "Ourhome, now part of the Hanwha family, will actively pursue collaboration with other affiliates within the group."