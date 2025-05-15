Hanwha Group acquires food services company Ourhome for $620 million

Hyundai Rotem wins 420 billion won contract to supply trains for Taiwanese subway project

Related Stories

Hanwha Group plan to take over DSME awaits approval from EU, Korea

Ourhome offers 'deepest apologies' to worker caught in factory machine

Police conduct search and seizure operation at Ourhome factory in employee death probe

Tragic death of 39-year-old employee at Ourhome plant sparks investigation into safety protocols

DSME acquisition could be approved by shipbuilder's board soon