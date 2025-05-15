Hyundai Rotem wins 420 billion won contract to supply trains for Taiwanese subway project

Hyundai Rotem, a Korean railway and defense systems company, said Thursday it has won a 420 billion-won ($298.1 million) contract to supply automated trains for a subway project in Taiwan.Under the deal with the city government of Taichung, Taiwan's second-largest city with a population of about 2.8 million, Hyundai Rotem will supply fully automated trains with cutting-edge technology for the city's blue subway line.A single three-car trainset will be able to carry up to 530 passengers at a maximum operating speed of 80 kilometers per hour. It will use lightweight aluminum bodies to increase durability while reducing vehicle weight, thus improving energy efficiency,The blue line is the second of four planned metro lines in the city, spanning 24.78 kilometers (15.4 miles) with 20 stations. The line is expected to significantly improve commutes for local office workers and students.Hyundai Rotem said its successful track record in Taiwan has contributed to its bid success, following previous projects, such as supplying trains for Taiwan Railways, the Kaohsiung Red Line and Taipei Metro."A series of successful projects and positive evaluations in Taiwan helped us secure this contract," a Hyundai Rotem official said. "We will do our utmost to deliver safe and reliable trains for the people of Taichung."Yonhap