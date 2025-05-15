 K-pop meets AI as Busan Port Festival returns with concert and industry talks on May 30
Published: 15 May. 2025, 16:09
Poster for the 18th Busan Port Festival with MyK Festa and the 2025 MWM (Moving the World with Music) Conference [KMCA]

The 18th Busan Port Festival with MyK Festa, a government-organized celebration of the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, is set to take place on May 30 in Busan.
 
Hosted by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), the festival will run alongside the “2025 MWM (Moving the World with Music) Conference.” 
 

The MWM Conference will include “a seminar, concert and a K-pop exposition,” according to the KMCA.
 
This B2B K-pop conference will bring together music industry professionals, government officials, academics and legal experts to explore the future of the music industry in the age of AI and emerging technologies.
 
Speakers and panelists include music critic Cha Woo-jin; Kim Kyung-suk, an intellectual property professor at Sangmyung University; Kim In-ho, head of the music industry division at YG Plus and music producers Ryan Jhun and Kim Seung-soo.
 
K-pop acts Super Junior-D&E, CNBlue, N.Flying and ITZY, along with artists KyoungSeo, dori and Zozazz, will perform at a concert held at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal’s outdoor parking lot on the same day.
 
The concert is expected to seat up to 10,000 people.  
 
The K-pop exposition will showcase albums and merchandise made from recyclable materials, as well as exhibitions from entertainment companies.
 
Tickets for the 18th Busan Port Festival with MyK Festa are priced at 5,000 won ($3.50) and go on sale starting Wednesday via Melon Ticket.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
