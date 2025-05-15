Lotte Mart enters Singapore market with PB products

Lotte Mart, a discount store chain under Korean retailer Lotte Shopping, said Thursday it has entered the Singaporean market with Korean food items and its private brand (PB) products.The company said in a press release that it has opened its first outlet in Singapore, Lotte Mart Express, as a shop-in-shop inside NTUC FairPrice, the country's largest retail chain.The new outlet features a space where customers can heat up and enjoy Lotte's ready-to-cook products, such as(spicy rice cakes) and ramyeon.Lotte Mart's PB products, along with flagship items from its affiliates, will also be available at about 100 FairPrice stores across Singapore, the company said.Lotte Mart currently operates 111 outlets in Korea, as well as 48 in Indonesia and 15 in Vietnam.Yonhap