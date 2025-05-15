 Shinsegae Chair Chung Yong-jin meets with Trump at state dinner in Qatar: sources
Published: 15 May. 2025, 14:15
Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump, center, during a state dinner hosted by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar, in this screen shot captured from a YouTube video of ABC News. [YONHAP]

Chung Yong-jin, chairman of Korean retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group, met with U.S. President Donald Trump this week during the latter's trip to the Middle East, industry sources said Thursday.
 
Chung attended a state dinner hosted by Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Lusail Palace in Dohaon Wednesday, according to the sources.

He was reportedly the only Asian businessperson invited to the event.
 
During the dinner, Chung exchanged greetings with Trump, who introduced him to the Qatari leader as a friend of his son, Donald Trump Jr.
 
This marks Chung's second face-to-face meeting with the U.S. president, following his previous encounter with then President-elect Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in December.
 
Chung is known to be a close friend of Donald Trump Jr., who visited Seoul last month at Chung's invitation.

