 TikTok charged with breaching EU online content rules
Published: 15 May. 2025, 20:18
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken on Aug. 22, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken on Aug. 22, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
TikTok was charged by European Union tech regulators on Thursday with breaching EU online content rules following an investigation launched in February of last year.
 
The European Commission said TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, has failed to comply with the Digital Services Act's obligation to publish an advertisement repository, which allows researchers and people to detect scam advertisements.
 
It said the company does not provide the necessary information about the content of advertisements, the targeted users and who paid for the advertisements. 
 

