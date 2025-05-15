Gov't to host '2025 K-Heritage Day' event at newly opened center in Seoul
Published: 15 May. 2025, 12:23
The government will host a lecture series on Thursday to introduce Korean heritage to ambassadors in Korea.
Korea National University of Heritage, under the Korea Heritage Service, will host the "2025 K-Heritage Day" event at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The event will take place at the newly opened K-Heritage International Center in Jung District, central Seoul.
This year’s program will focus on Korea’s intangible heritage with the theme “Gold Leaf: Splendid and dignified clothing culture in Korea,” following last year’s topic on the “Aesthetics of Korean Traditional Architecture.”
Ambassadors, their spouses and key diplomatic officials from eight countries — Australia, Colombia, Japan, Kenya, Laos, Oman, Thailand and Zambia — are scheduled to attend.
Professor Sim Yeon-ok of Korea National University of Heritage will deliver a theoretical lecture on hanbok, Korea’s traditional clothing. Participants will then take part in a hands-on activity, using gold leaf, or geumbak, to decorate a traditional wrapping cloth as a keepsake.
Since 2023, the university has hosted the “K-Heritage Academy,” an annual program for international audiences.
Following Thursday’s session, the university will run a three-week “K-Heritage Summer School” for international students from June 24 to July 15, and will launch the “K-Heritage Leadership Program” for global cultural leaders in the latter half of the year.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
