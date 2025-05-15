Too little, too late: Yoon’s exit from the PPP should have come sooner (KOR)

The People Power Party (PPP) spent much of May 14 mired in debate over whether former President Yoon Suk Yeol should voluntarily leave the party. Speculation was fueled after lawyer Seo Jung-wook, known for his pro-Yoon stance, suggested in a media interview that Yoon may make a “sacrificial, pre-emptive” decision to step down. Cho Won-jin, head of the Our Republican Party, added that Yoon’s aides were trying to persuade him. In response, PPP lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, also a Yoon loyalist, wrote on social media that “asking Yoon to leave the party is like abandoning a commander who fell while defending the system.” With just 19 days left before the June 3 presidential election, the PPP’s internal feuding over Yoon’s party membership is exasperating. The party’s inability to move past a former president who has already been impeached and indicted speaks volumes about its leadership vacuum.Kim Moon-soo, the PPP’s presidential candidate, who should be boldly distancing himself from the legacy of martial law, has instead added to the confusion. On May 12, he publicly apologized to the people for the suffering caused by Yoon’s martial law declaration. But just two days later, he backtracked, saying he “respects the former president’s judgment.” While expressing remorse for the crisis, Kim avoids clearly addressing Yoon’s role in it, revealing a lack of political clarity.Yoon should have stepped down from the party immediately after the Constitutional Court unanimously ruled for his impeachment. More than a month has passed, and he remains the PPP’s symbolic “first member.” How can voters accept that? As internal calls for his expulsion grew louder, party strategists floated the idea of a voluntary departure as a compromise — a move to appease hard-line supporters while attempting to regain centrist voters. But the timing has already blunted its effect, and even the sincerity is in doubt. The decision to appoint lawyer Seok Dong-hyun — who vocally defended Yoon’s martial law declaration — as head of Kim’s civil society committee only added to public outrage. Under such leadership, how can the PPP expect cooperation from anti-Yoon factions, let alone build a broader anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition?Since his impeachment, Yoon has denied key witness testimony in his criminal trial. After Kim was confirmed as the candidate following a chaotic leadership meeting at dawn, Yoon posted a message on social media claiming his “heart remains with the nation, the party and the people.” That only fueled public anger. Calls for the PPP to cut ties with Yoon have only grown.If the PPP and Kim Moon-soo think lukewarm apologies and evasive gestures will win back public support, they are gravely mistaken. Only through a clear and sincere break with the impeached former president can they begin to rebuild trust. The public expects accountability for the chaos Yoon brought to the country. Without it, any talk of innovation from the party will fall on deaf ears.국민의힘은 어제(14일) 온종일 윤석열 전 대통령 탈당 문제를 놓고 갑론을박을 벌였다. 친윤 성향인 서정욱 변호사가 방송 인터뷰에서 “(윤 전 대통령이) 희생적으로 선제 탈당할 가능성이 있다”고 말하고, 조원진 우리공화당 대표가 “측근들이 그를 설득하고 있다고 들었다”고 가세하면서 자진 탈당설이 퍼졌다. 그러자 친윤인 윤상현 의원이 SNS에 “윤 전 대통령에게 탈당을 요구하는 것은 체제 수호 전쟁을 치르다 쓰러진 장수를 내치는 것”이라는 글을 올리며 공방이 이어졌다. 6·3 대선을 불과 19일 앞둔 시점에 윤 전 대통령의 당적 이슈를 놓고 설전을 벌이는 국민의힘이 답답하기 짝이 없다. 이미 파면과 기소로 정치적·도덕적 평가가 사실상 끝난 전직 대통령의 처리 문제로 분란을 벌이는 당의 모습이 정상인가.선거를 위해서는 계엄의 강을 과감히 건너야 할 김문수 후보는 오히려 혼란을 가중한다. 지난 12일엔 “계엄으로 인한 고통을 겪고 있는 국민에게 죄송스럽게 생각한다”고 사과하더니 어제는 “대통령의 판단을 존중하는 게 옳다고 생각한다”고 말했다. 계엄은 사죄한다면서도 계엄 사태 장본인의 거취에 대해선 애매모호한 자세다.윤 전 대통령은 헌법재판소에서 재판관 전원일치 의견으로 파면 결정이 나온 직후에 진즉 당을 떠났어야 옳았다. 그런데 한 달이 넘도록 ‘1호 당원’ 자격을 유지하고 있으니 다수 유권자가 납득하겠나. 국민의힘 내부에서조차 윤 전 대통령 출당을 요구하는 목소리가 커지자 절충안으로 자진 탈당 카드가 나온 것으로 보인다. 강성 지지층을 잃지 않으면서 외연도 넓히려는 고육책인 셈이다. 그러나 이미 실기했을 뿐만 아니라 진정성조차 의심받는 상황이 됐다. 윤 전 대통령의 계엄 선포를 적극적으로 변호했던 석동현 변호사를 후보 직속 시민사회특별위원장에 임명해 논란을 자초했다. 이런 식으로 친한동훈계 등 당내 계엄 반대파의 협력을 끌어낼 수 있겠는가. 반이재명 ‘빅텐트’는 거론할 필요도 없다.윤 전 대통령은 파면당한 이후에도 형사재판에서 부하들의 증언을 부인하는 태도로 일관했다. 친윤 지도부가 벌인 새벽 후보 교체 소동 끝에 김 후보가 확정되자 SNS에 “제 마음은 여전히 국가와 당과 국민에게 있다. 끝까지 여러분과 함께할 것”이라는 글을 올려 다수 국민의 부아만 돋웠다. 오히려 당이 윤 전 대통령과 절연해야 한다는 여론만 커졌다. 국민의힘과 김문수 후보가 미온적인 사과와 어정쩡한 처신으로 국민의 마음을 돌릴 수 있다고 생각하면 큰 오산이다. 나라를 혼돈으로 몰고 간 책임을 통감하고 진심을 담아 사죄해야 한다. 윤 전 대통령과 결연하게 결별하는 모습을 보일 때 보수 지지자들은 혁신의 목소리에 귀를 열 것이다. 지금처럼 좌고우면하는 태도론 어림도 없다.