Why a king studied geometry (KOR)

In 323 B.C., Alexander the Great died unexpectedly in Babylon on his way back from a campaign in India. Among the generals at his side was Ptolemy (367—283 B.C.), who would later rule over Egypt after the vast empire fractured into three kingdoms. Ptolemy became king of Egypt and established his capital in Alexandria, a newly built city at the mouth of the Nile. There, he founded a great library — an institution that functioned much like a modern university — and invited scholars from across the ancient world to join.One of them was Euclid, the famed mathematician from Athens. Ptolemy summoned Euclid to the royal court and began studying geometry under his guidance. The subject, however, proved difficult. According to a widely recounted anecdote, the king eventually asked in frustration, “Is there no royal road to geometry?”The story may seem trivial at first, but it raises a deeper question: Why was a monarch so eager to study mathematics?The answer can be traced back to Plato’s "Republic", particularly the allegory of the cave in Book VII. In that allegory, people trapped in a cave mistake shadows cast on a wall for reality, symbolizing the limitations of sensory perception. The character Socrates suggests that only through intellectual effort — particularly through mathematics — can one escape illusion and grasp true reality.For Plato, mathematics was not merely a tool but a necessary discipline for cultivating the rational mind. In his ideal state, rulers were expected to be philosopher-kings, and knowledge of mathematics was a prerequisite. It is in this light that Ptolemy’s desire to master geometry can be understood — not as an indulgence, but as a pursuit of insight required for leadership.Ptolemy would later be known as Ptolemy I Soter. “Soter” means “savior” in Greek. His commitment to knowledge and learning helped turn Alexandria into a beacon of intellectual life for a millennium. That legacy was no accident.Centuries later in Korea, King Sejong displayed a similar passion for knowledge. According to the Annals of King Sejong, he studied arithmetic with court scholar Jeong In-ji. Although Sejong remarked that mathematics might seem of little use to a monarch, he nonetheless immersed himself in study.The parallel is striking. In both East and West, leaders who earnestly pursued knowledge — particularly the abstract and difficult kind — ushered in eras of cultural and political flourishing. It is a truth that transcends time and geography.기원전 323년, 알렉산드로스 대왕이 인도 원정에서 돌아오다 바빌론에서 갑자기 죽는다. 프톨레마이오스(B.C. 367~283)는 당시 알렉산드로스의 부하 장수였다. 알렉산드로스 제국은 곧 세 왕국으로 분열되었는데, 그중 이집트 지역의 왕이 된 인물이다. 그는 나일강 하구에 건설된 신도시 알렉산드리아에 거대한 도서관(오늘날 대학과 유사한 기관)을 세우고 곳곳의 지식인을 불러 모았다. 이때 유클리드도 아테네에서 알렉산드리아로 초빙되었다.프톨레마이오스는 유클리드를 왕궁으로 불러 유클리드 기하를 배웠다. 아마 내용이 꽤 어렵게 느껴졌던 모양이다. 프톨레마이오스가 하소연했다. “좀 쉽게 배우는 방법이 없소?” 이 얘기를 듣자면, 문득 궁금한 점이 생긴다. 왜 왕이 그토록 수학을 배우고 싶어 했을까? 그 궁금증은 플라톤의 『국가』 제7권에 나오는 ‘동굴의 비유’로부터 풀린다. 동굴의 비유는 동굴 속에 갇혀 사는 사람은 동굴 벽에 비친 바깥 세상의 그림자를 현실로 착각한다는 내용으로, 감각 인식의 불완전성을 지적하고 있다. 작품 속 화자인 소크라테스는 이를 극복하기 위한 방도를 제시한다. 그것은 바로 수학이었다. 그래서 플라톤은 이상 국가의 지도자가 되기 위해서는 수학이 필수 소양이라 했다. 프톨레마이오스가 그토록 수학을 배우고 싶어 했던 이유다. 그의 하소연은 곧 통찰력을 얻기 위한 간절함이었다. 훗날 프톨레마이오스는 프톨레마이오스 1세 소테르로 불렸는데 소테르는 구원자라는 뜻이다. 알렉산드리아가 프톨레마이오스 이래 1000년 동안 서구 지성사의 중심지가 된 것은 우연이 아니다.세종실록에 따르면 세종도 정인지로부터 수학(산학)을 배우며 “이것이 임금에게 필요 없을 듯하나”라고 말하면서도 수학에 열중했다고 하니 공부에 대한 열정이 프톨레마이오스 못지않았다. 통찰력을 얻기 위해 간절히 공부하는 지도자가 있는 시기에 세상이 태평성대를 이룬다는 사실은 동서고금의 진리다.