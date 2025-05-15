BTS’s Jin to perform new solo track on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Published: 15 May. 2025, 11:58
- SHIN MIN-HEE
BTS’s Jin is set to appear on NBC's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on May 21, BigHit Music said Thursday.
He will perform “Don’t Say You Love Me,” the lead track from his upcoming solo album “Echo,” which will be released Friday.
A teaser video for Jin’s appearance was posted on social media Wednesday night, featuring him saying, “I’ll be back May 21st. See you soon.”
Jin previously appeared on the show in November, performing “Running Wild,” the lead single from his 2024 solo album “Happy.”
He is also scheduled to host a fan event titled “Hi-Seokjin” in New York on May 23, where he will high-five 1,000 fans.
According to BigHit, “Don’t Say You Love Me” tells the story of a couple unable to break up despite their relationship falling apart.
