BTS’s Jin to perform new solo track on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

HYBE’s Latin American subsidiary set to launch new boy band in Mexico

K-pop meets AI as Busan Port Festival returns with concert and industry talks on May 30

Girl group Kiss of Life adds dates to 'Kiss Road' tour

Kiss of Life wants to 'Get Loud' with its third EP

Kiss of Life controversy reignites debate over cultural appropriation in K-pop

Kiss of Life on 'Sticky' video's mysterious ending: 'There is meaning to it'

Kiss Of Life to drop third EP 'Lose Yourself' in October

Kiss of Life to release first single 'Midas Touch' early April