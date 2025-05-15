 Girl group Kiss of Life adds dates to 'Kiss Road' tour
Published: 15 May. 2025, 16:42
Members of girl group Kiss of Life sit on a couch during a FanTalk 2 video interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily and Celeb Confirmed. [CHO YONG-JUN]

Girl group Kiss of Life has added dates to its ongoing “Kiss Road” world tour, S2 Entertainment said Thursday.
 
Two concerts, on July 19 and 20, will be held at the Jangchung Arena in Jung District, central Seoul, marking the finales of the tour.
 

The group kicked off the tour last October at the Olympic Hall in southern Seoul. It has since performed in cities such as Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Milan, Berlin, Munich, Paris, Bangkok, Jakarta, Taipei and Osaka.
 
The agency teased that the upcoming shows will feature “new and more various performances” than the previous concerts.
 
Tickets go on sale via Interpark Ticket beginning June 16 for fan club members and June 17 for general audiences.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
