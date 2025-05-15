 IU awarded plaque for reaching over 10 million YouTube subscribers
Published: 15 May. 2025, 10:50
Singer IU now has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube as of Thursday, which she revealed in an unboxing video of her Diamond Play Button plaque. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Singer IU now has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube as of Thursday.
 
The star of Netflix’s hit series “When Life Gives You Tangerines” posted an unboxing video of her Diamond Play Button plaque, which YouTube awards to channels that reach or surpass 10 million subscribers.
 

As part of the YouTube Creator Awards system, different plaques are given to creators when channels reach a specific milestone, such as silver for 100,000 subscribers, gold for 1 million and red diamond for 100 million.
 
IU’s channel is named Lee Ji-geum, a pun using her real name Lee Ji-eun by switching eun, which means silver, to geum, or gold.
 
In the video, IU acknowledges that the plaque is “extremely heavy” and “shiny.”
 
“This diamond button is something we’ve made together,” she said. “I filmed myself in the moment I reached 10 million subscribers, during which I was over the moon. I’m glad I got to witness that feat.”
 
The singer added that she would aim for a Ruby Play Button, which is given to channels with 50 million subscribers.
 
IU is set to release a cover album, titled “A Flower Bookmark 3,” on May 27.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
IU awarded plaque for reaching over 10 million YouTube subscribers

