IU to drop first covers album in eight years

Singer-actor IU will release the third part of her "Flower Bookmark" covers album series this month, her agency said Thursday.The album "Flower Bookmark 3" will come out on May 27 at 6 p.m., according to Edam Entertainment.IU began the "Flower Bookmark" covers album project in 2014 to offer her own fresh interpretations of beloved K-pop classics.The upcoming release will mark her first covers album in about eight years since "Flower Bookmark 2," released in 2017.The cover image of the new album released by the agency features IU leaning against an old public phone, gazing at the camera.The album's tracklist will be unveiled later, according to the agency.IU has been actively working as both a singer and actress, holding a solo concert at the Seoul World Cup Stadium last year and appearing in the hit Netflix series "When Life Gives You Tangerines."Yonhap