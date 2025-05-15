 NCT Wish holds summer-themed photo exhibition
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NCT Wish holds summer-themed photo exhibition

Published: 15 May. 2025, 13:06
Poster for NCT Wish's photography exhibition, ″One Summer Wish″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster for NCT Wish's photography exhibition, ″One Summer Wish″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band NCT Wish is holding a summer-themed photography exhibition starting Thursday, SM Entertainment said the same day.
 
Titled “One Summer Wish,” the exhibition is being held at ccollabohaus in Yongsan District, central Seoul, until June 1.
 

Related Article

 
The photographs are of the six members enjoying “summer vacation” while staying in the countryside or at home.
 
Tickets are 15,000 won ($10) and are available to purchase on Melon Ticket. All visitors will be given a “bookmark ticket” as a souvenir.
 
The agency said that it will also issue a photobook and other merchandise, which are available to purchase on-site and later online starting May 23.
 
NCT Wish debuted in February 2024 with the single “Wish,” and is the final subunit of the NCT umbrella. The band is comprised of members Ryo, Riku, Yushi, Sion, Sakuya and Jaehee and recently released the EP “poppop.”
 
NCT Wish is also set to perform in Singapore on Saturday as part of its ongoing Asian tour.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags nct wish exhibition

More in K-pop

HYBE’s Latin American subsidiary set to launch new boy band in Mexico

NCT Wish holds summer-themed photo exhibition

BTS’s Jin to perform new solo track on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

IU to drop first covers album in eight years

IU awarded plaque for reaching over 10 million YouTube subscribers

Related Stories

NCT celebrates first anniversary by thanking fans for love and support

NCT Wish wants to prove that it deserves the NCT name

'NCT Wish's Wishlist' fan showcase to be held in Korea next month

NCT Wish to drop debut single 'Wish' in Korean, Japanese next month

NCT Wish to release first EP 'Steady' on Tuesday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)