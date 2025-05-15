NCT Wish holds summer-themed photo exhibition
Published: 15 May. 2025, 13:06
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band NCT Wish is holding a summer-themed photography exhibition starting Thursday, SM Entertainment said the same day.
Titled “One Summer Wish,” the exhibition is being held at ccollabohaus in Yongsan District, central Seoul, until June 1.
The photographs are of the six members enjoying “summer vacation” while staying in the countryside or at home.
Tickets are 15,000 won ($10) and are available to purchase on Melon Ticket. All visitors will be given a “bookmark ticket” as a souvenir.
The agency said that it will also issue a photobook and other merchandise, which are available to purchase on-site and later online starting May 23.
NCT Wish debuted in February 2024 with the single “Wish,” and is the final subunit of the NCT umbrella. The band is comprised of members Ryo, Riku, Yushi, Sion, Sakuya and Jaehee and recently released the EP “poppop.”
NCT Wish is also set to perform in Singapore on Saturday as part of its ongoing Asian tour.
