'Hedda Gabler' as you’ve never seen her: Lee Young-ae’s modern take on a classic role
Published: 15 May. 2025, 17:53
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
[INTERVIEW]
If 2024 was the year of “Hamlet” in the Korean theater scene, 2025 belongs to “Hedda Gabler.”
Henrik Ibsen’s provocative classic — sometimes dubbed “the female 'Hamlet'” — is at the center of a rare faceoff between two major actresses: Lee Young-ae, returning to the stage after more than three decades, and Lee Hye-young, the “original Hedda” whose fierce 2012 portrayal earned her sweeping acclaim.
The two productions, coinciding this spring, are heavy-hitters. One led by Lee Young-ae marks the 25th anniversary of LG Arts Center, renowned for its polished programming; the other is the directorial debut of National Theater Company of Korea’s new artistic director Park Jung-hee.
Tickets for Lee Hye-young’s version sold out early, though its opening was unexpectedly delayed. Meanwhile, Lee Young-ae’s Hedda opened on May 7.
A well-to-do woman from the upper class impulsively marries a middle-class academic, only to take her own life within two days of returning from her honeymoon. That’s the framework of “Hedda Gabler,” and it’s baffled audiences since its 1891 Munich premiere.
Domestic performances of the work have been rare, but Lee Hye-young’s portrayal in 2012 left a strong impression with its raw, nervous charisma — earning her both the Dong-A Theatre Award and the Korea Drama Award.
Now, all eyes are on Lee Young-ae’s interpretation. The version directed by Jun In-chul uses Richard Eyre’s modern adaptation, moving the setting to the present day.
Ibsen’s original Hedda is often read as a symbol of psychological repression among upper-class women of a changing era. Hedda has often been viewed as a proto-psychological figure, embodying the concept of hysteria even before Freud formalized psychoanalysis.
Lee Young-ae’s version leans into a critique of marriage as an institution that confines women to roles of childbirth and caregiving. This Hedda is lighter — less tragic myth, more contemporary woman.
Lee Young-ae, elegant and aloof, delivers a polished performance, though some critics note that she doesn’t quite command the stage with overwhelming force.
“Since it’s my first play in decades, I really want to show the best version of myself,” Lee said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday.
“I’m gradually polishing the performance and trying to enjoy the stage. I’m also building the character’s depth, so please come to see the performance again.”
The following are edited excerpts from the interview.
Q. What was the decisive factor in choosing to play Hedda?
A. If the offer had come last year or next year, I might’ve turned it down. But the timing was just right. My graduate school adviser, Professor Kim Mi-hye, an Ibsen specialist, had shown me many plays over the years. She once said, “If you ever do theater, Hedda might be the right fit for you.” Then last year I saw Jeon Do-yeon’s “The Cherry Orchard” and my desire for the stage really grew. Now that I’m in my 50s and have experienced having a child and motherhood, I feel I’ve built up a more layered emotional palette — maybe I’ve matured enough to express Hedda. LG Arts Center initially proposed a different project, but I thought Hedda suited me more, so the play was changed. It’s a title role that revolves entirely around her. I must’ve had this unspoken desire to take on a lead role. As an actress, I wanted to explore what I couldn’t in film or TV. I didn’t expect it to be such a joyful burden.
What makes it a “joyful burden?”
I’ve even had dreams about forgetting my lines or audiences walking out mid-show. I’ve worried a lot about whether I can hold my own among veteran stage actors. But pushing through those doubts and learning little by little has been so rewarding. The joy I feel on stage makes it all worthwhile.
The character seems very different from your public image. What side of yourself are you showing here?
When I act in dramas or movies, I also prefer characters who are different from me — that’s where the fun lies. Hedda might reflect outdated social norms from 120 years ago, but even apart from that of being a woman, today’s world is still filled with stress. I read that a therapist who saw the play said many patients are like Hedda. Even people who appear to be living normal lives may have a bit of Hedda in them. That’s the angle I wanted to explore theatrically.
Hedda is often seen as unrelatable. What’s your take on her?
The full original text reflects Ibsen’s thoughts from 120 years ago — it was tough and quite boring to read. I heard people at the premiere also found her impossible to understand. My version of Hedda isn’t just intense or harsh. She’s sensitive, but relatable — someone who could exist in any family. Audiences may still not fully understand her, but maybe they’ll think that people like her do exist. I tried to add touches that allow for that kind of empathy. Part of theater’s charm is watching the audience debate the symbolism.
Some critics feel your Hedda lacks intensity. How do you respond to that?
I don’t think Hedda has a “right” interpretation. Even when I read the original, she didn’t come across as particularly strong. There’s a poster where I’m smiling absentmindedly — that’s part of it. I wanted to show the shadow behind that innocent face.
Tell us about the violet costume — it stood out.
The designer asked for my input, and I said Hedda feels like a purple character. Red was too dark, black too heavy. Purple has a strong presence, but also creates distance. The designer even hand-dyed the fabric to get the shade just right.
Which emotional moments in the play resonate with you most?
Since I become Hedda on stage, I relate to everything. The director wanted to keep the tempo brisk to avoid dragging, and I think that works well. The scene with Judge Brack, played by Ji Hyun-jun, where we talk about the past and her husband — it’s fast-paced, like ping-pong, and I find that rhythm really engaging.
Will you return to theater?
It’s exhausting, but honestly, three or four times more fun than doing something for the screen. I can’t do another one right away, but I’ve learned I’ve been acting too easily all these years. Next time, I want to work even harder. This time, the theater was so big I felt bad for making the audience follow the story through just one character’s psyche. Next time, I’d like to perform in a more intimate space — somewhere denser, sort of, where I can play mind games with the audience.
Were you concerned about being compared to Lee Hye-young’s version?
When I found out the shows would overlap, I hesitated, but people in theater told me it would be a positive, energizing contrast. I actually first connected with the play after seeing her Hedda years ago, so I’m curious how our interpretations will compare. I’d love to see hers too, but honestly, I’ve got enough on my plate right now.
What do you hope audiences take away from your Hedda?
I hope it’s not seen just as one woman’s issue. I’d love it if people found some healing for the Hedda-like feelings inside themselves. I hope audiences see it as a theatrical reinterpretation with a different meaning. When I’m on stage, I think of myself only as Hedda, so I hope people don’t come just looking for “Lee Young-ae’s Hedda.” Rather than judging my performance, I want them to find joy in the story and in Hedda’s world during those two and a half hours.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOO JU-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)