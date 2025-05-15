 DP's Lee leads PPP's Kim 49% to 27%: poll
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

DP's Lee leads PPP's Kim 49% to 27%: poll

Published: 15 May. 2025, 14:14
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, left, and People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo speak at rallies in Daejeon and Daegu, respectively, on May 12. [YONHAP]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, left, and People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo speak at rallies in Daejeon and Daegu, respectively, on May 12. [YONHAP]

 
Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading his People Power Party (PPP) rival Kim Moon-soo with 49 percent support against Kim's 27 percent, a survey showed Thursday.
 
In a National Barometer Survey (NBS) conducted from Monday to Wednesday, candidate Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party came next with 7 percent.
 

Related Article

More than half of respondents, or 57 percent, said they were in favor of regime change by the DP through the June 3 presidential election, while 32 percent hoped to extend the rule of the former governing PPP.
 
Support for parties stood at 42 percent for the liberal DP and 28 percent for the conservative PPP.
 
The survey was conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,000 people aged 18 and older.
 
The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae-myung Kim Moon-soo Lee Jun-seok DP PPP

More in 2025 Presidential Election

Kim Moon-soo compares Yoon impeachment to 'communist states like North Korea'

DP's Lee leads PPP's Kim 49% to 27%: poll

Drunk man accused of attacking PPP campaigner in Gyeonggi, claims noise was bothering him

DP's Lee set for rally in liberal stronghold, while PPP's Kim returns to Seoul

DP election campaign worker revives elderly man with CPR after collapse

Related Stories

Police to deploy snipers amid fear of attacks on presidential candidates

Presidential rivals sell economic policy visions around AI, deregulation and reshoring

What do they stand for? Candidates announce major pledges for June 3 presidential election.

DP's presidential candidate holds commanding lead in polls

Bibimbap politics
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)