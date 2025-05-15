DP's Lee leads PPP's Kim 49% to 27%: poll

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading his People Power Party (PPP) rival Kim Moon-soo with 49 percent support against Kim's 27 percent, a survey showed Thursday.In a National Barometer Survey (NBS) conducted from Monday to Wednesday, candidate Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party came next with 7 percent.More than half of respondents, or 57 percent, said they were in favor of regime change by the DP through the June 3 presidential election, while 32 percent hoped to extend the rule of the former governing PPP.Support for parties stood at 42 percent for the liberal DP and 28 percent for the conservative PPP.The survey was conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,000 people aged 18 and older.The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.Yonhap