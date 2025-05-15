 DP's Lee set for rally in liberal stronghold, while PPP's Kim returns to Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

DP's Lee set for rally in liberal stronghold, while PPP's Kim returns to Seoul

Published: 15 May. 2025, 11:33
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, left, and People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo speak at rallies in Daejeon and Daegu, respectively, on May 12. [YONHAP]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, left, and People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo speak at rallies in Daejeon and Daegu, respectively, on May 12. [YONHAP]

 
Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung is set to hold a campaign rally in South Jeolla, while People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo returned to Seoul on Thursday, as their official campaigns for the presidential election entered the fourth day.
 
Lee, Kim and Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party have formed a three-way race for the June 3 presidential vote to pick a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid. So far, the DP's Lee has maintained a comfortable lead in opinion polls.
 

Related Article

 
South Jeolla is considered a stronghold for the DP, and Kim of the PPP, which remains at odds over Yoon's ouster, is expected to woo centrist voters in Seoul.
 
Lee of the DP was set to kick off the fourth day of his official campaign by meeting with youth participants at Hwagae Market in Hadong, South Gyeongsang, to address concerns related to employment, housing and child care.
 
Lee will then travel to the cities of Gwangyang, Yeosu, Suncheon and Mokpo in Jeolla, commonly known as the Honam region, a traditional support base of the liberal DP.
 
On Wednesday, Lee campaigned in the conservative strongholds of Busan and the nearby cities of Changwon, Tongyeong and Geoje.
 
Kim of the PPP, on the other hand, will focus on the Seoul metropolitan area, starting off with a breakfast meeting on AI and corporate strategies at the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business. Later in the day, he will greet commuters at Sindorim Station in southwestern Seoul.
 
Kim has campaigned in Daegu, Busan and other parts of the Yeongnam region in the country's southeast earlier this week to rally support from conservative voters before returning to Seoul.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae-myung Kim Moon-soo campaign

More in 2025 Presidential Election

Kim Moon-soo compares Yoon impeachment to 'communist states like North Korea'

DP's Lee leads PPP's Kim 49% to 27%: poll

Drunk man accused of attacking PPP campaigner in Gyeonggi, claims noise was bothering him

DP's Lee set for rally in liberal stronghold, while PPP's Kim returns to Seoul

DP election campaign worker revives elderly man with CPR after collapse

Related Stories

Police to deploy snipers amid fear of attacks on presidential candidates

7 candidates, 1 winner: Presidential hopefuls vie for top job as race kicks off

[Today's Cartoon] 2023.03.02

Conditions for the governor to re-enter politics

Gyeonggi governor throws hat into presidential ring
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)