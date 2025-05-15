DP's Lee set for rally in liberal stronghold, while PPP's Kim returns to Seoul

Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung is set to hold a campaign rally in South Jeolla, while People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo returned to Seoul on Thursday, as their official campaigns for the presidential election entered the fourth day.Lee, Kim and Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party have formed a three-way race for the June 3 presidential vote to pick a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid. So far, the DP's Lee has maintained a comfortable lead in opinion polls.South Jeolla is considered a stronghold for the DP, and Kim of the PPP, which remains at odds over Yoon's ouster, is expected to woo centrist voters in Seoul.Lee of the DP was set to kick off the fourth day of his official campaign by meeting with youth participants at Hwagae Market in Hadong, South Gyeongsang, to address concerns related to employment, housing and child care.Lee will then travel to the cities of Gwangyang, Yeosu, Suncheon and Mokpo in Jeolla, commonly known as the Honam region, a traditional support base of the liberal DP.On Wednesday, Lee campaigned in the conservative strongholds of Busan and the nearby cities of Changwon, Tongyeong and Geoje.Kim of the PPP, on the other hand, will focus on the Seoul metropolitan area, starting off with a breakfast meeting on AI and corporate strategies at the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business. Later in the day, he will greet commuters at Sindorim Station in southwestern Seoul.Kim has campaigned in Daegu, Busan and other parts of the Yeongnam region in the country's southeast earlier this week to rally support from conservative voters before returning to Seoul.Yonhap