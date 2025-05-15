 Drunk man accused of attacking PPP campaigner in Gyeonggi, claims noise was bothering him
Published: 15 May. 2025, 13:48
People Power Party presidiental candidate Kim Moon-soo greets the party's campaigners at Sindorim Station in Guro District, western Seoul, on May 15. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

A man in his 60s was booked by police after allegedly assaulting a People Power Party (PPP) campaigner in Anyang, Gyeonggi, for "being too loud."
 
The Anyang Dongan Police Precinct said Thursday that it had booked the suspect on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act, specifically for obstructing election activities.
 

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Gwanyang-dong, Dongan District, when the suspect allegedly struck a PPP campaign official several times in the face, according to police.
 
At the time, the campaigner was promoting Kim Moon-soo, the conservative party’s presidential candidate, from a campaign vehicle.
 
Police said the alleged perpetrator, who was heavily intoxicated, claimed the campaign noise was bothering them and reacted by attacking the campaigner. Officers arrested the suspect at the scene.
 
The investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident.
 
Under Article 237 of the Public Official Election Act, obstructing election campaigning can result in up to 10 years in prison or a fine ranging from 5 million to 30 million won ($21,400).


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
