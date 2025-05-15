 PPP slams Lee Jae-myung terror threat claims: 'Paranoid delusions'
PPP slams Lee Jae-myung terror threat claims: 'Paranoid delusions'

Published: 15 May. 2025, 20:48
The Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung waves to supporters after his campaign speech in Mokpo, South Jeolla, on May 15. [YONHAP]

The People Power Party (PPP) called the Democratic Party (DP) “delusional” following claims that DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung had been targeted by potential terror threats.
 
“Rather than spreading unverified rumors, the DP should report credible information to the police,” said PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong during a meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
 

He specifically criticized recent comments from the DP alleging the illegal import of a “monster sniper rifle with a 2-kilometer [1.2-mile] range.”
 
“This is no different from the paranoid delusions of a man suspecting evil spirits in everyone he meets,” said Kweon.
 
“If they really received credible tips, why haven’t they gone to the police? This is a serious terror threat, yet they haven’t even filed a report — it makes no sense.”
 
Police special forces are on guard near the Peace Plaza in Mokpo, South Jeolla, as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung igves a speech on May 15. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The DP previously said on May 3 that it had received multiple tips about alleged plots to attack Lee. As a precaution, Lee has since reduced direct contact with the public. At his campaign kickoff rally in Gwanghwamun on Monday, he wore a bulletproof vest beneath his campaign jumper.
 
DP Rep. Jin Sung-joon, head of the party's policy committee, said during a radio appearance on Tuesday that “tips have been coming in about a sniper rifle with a 2-kilometer range being smuggled into the country,” describing it as “the kind used by professional assassins.”
 
PPP spokesperson Park Sung-hoon responded with a statement urging the DP to “stop stirring public confusion with unsubstantiated claims” and to “immediately hand over any information to the police.” He warned that if the threats prove to be false, “this could be seen as an attempt to distort the election.”
 
Kim Min-seok, a youth spokesperson for the PPP, echoed the criticism.
 
“Trying to craft a victim narrative based on nonexistent threats to distract from serious criminal allegations won’t work on voters anymore,” he said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
