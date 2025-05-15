 Army provides engineering training to troops from UN peacekeeping contributor nations
Published: 15 May. 2025, 14:15
Troops from five Asian nations that deploy forces to UN peacekeeping missions — Cambodia, Indonesia, Mongolia, the Philippines and Thailand — and Korean soldiers pose for a group photo during a six-week engineering training program, held as part of the UN Triangular Partnership Program conducted from April 7 to May 16 in Daejeon, in this photo provided by the Korean Army on May 15. [YONHAP]

The Army has launched a six-week training program for troops from five United Nations peacekeeping contributor nations, aimed at enhancing their engineering capacity under a partnership program with the organization, officials said Thursday.
 
The program, which kicked off on April 7 as part of the UN Triangular Partnership Program, will conclude its six-week run Friday at the 1115th Engineer Corps in Daejeon, according to the Army.
 
A total of 28 soldiers from five Asian nations that deploy forces to UN peacekeeping missions — Cambodia, Indonesia, Mongolia, the Philippines and Thailand — took part in the latest training session that was held in Korea for the first time.
 
Participating troops received training on operating and managing heavy engineering equipment, such as excavators, loaders and graders, according to the Army.
 
As part of the UN program, Korea has provided heavy engineering equipment and relevant training to Cambodian troops.
 
The Army plans to hold another engineering training session in Cambodia for peacekeeping troops later this year.

Yonhap
