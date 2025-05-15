 Military chief inspects naval readiness, calls for deterrence against North Korea
Published: 15 May. 2025, 19:05
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo visits the ROKS Jeongjo the Great destroyer in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang on May 15. [YONHAP]

South Korea's top military officer inspected naval units and the submarine command Thursday, urging firm naval readiness to deter any provocations by North Korea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
 
JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo made the call as he boarded the ROKS Jeongjo the Great destroyer and visited the submarine force command, the Jinhae naval base command and the South Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla based in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, according to the JCS.
 

Boarding the destroyer, Kim urged troops to familiarize themselves with the warship's combat system and equipment to preemptively deter and respond to the North's nuclear and missile threats.
 
The 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, armed with an advanced missile interception platform, was delivered to the Navy in November of last year and is expected to be deployed by December.
 
While visiting the submarine force command, Kim instructed the command to maintain firm readiness for potential provocations.
 
As part of the visit, Kim also conducted a command flight on the P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft, the JCS said.
 
The South Korean Navy acquired six P-8As last year with an aim to deploy them this year. Dubbed the “submarine killer,” the P-8A is capable of conducting an array of missions, including anti-submarine, antisurface, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.
 
 

Yonhap
