Foreign Ministry confirms it helped China purchase land in sensitive area in central Seoul

The statement came after a local newspaper revealed Tuesday that China acquired 11 plots of land totaling 4,162 square meters (44,799 square feet) in Itaewon-dong and surrounding areas for approximately 29.92 billion won ($21.4 million). The purchaser is listed in the official land registry as the "People’s Republic of China," the report added.





The figure continues to grow. In 2024, Chinese nationals accounted for 64.9 percent of all foreign buyers in Korea’s real estate market, out of 17,478 foreign transactions recorded that year.