France names CICI founder Choi Jung-hwa Officier of the Legion d’honneur
Published: 15 May. 2025, 18:04 Updated: 15 May. 2025, 18:08
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Choi was previously awarded the Chevalier rank, the one preceding the Officier in 2003, becoming the first Korean woman to receive the honor.
"I am very honored to receive this award and want to thank everyone both here and not," she said at the award ceremony held Thursday evening at the Embassy of France in Korea.
"There were three moments in my life that served as a turning point, with the first one being enrolled in the university of translation and interpretation and working toward improving academics together with help from other professors," she said, adding that the second and third were the foundation of CICI and serving as the secretary general of the Korea-France Club.
"I will continue to be devoted to this role going forward."
Choi has played a leading role in strengthening Korea-France ties through various initiatives such as holding cultural forums, publishing books and running a YouTube channel.
She has published three French-language books: "Parlons coréen," "K-Style" and "Une grenouille dans son puit," along with others in Korean that mostly touch on her career and language education.
Choi began her career as a professor at the Graduate School of Interpretation and Translation at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, where she taught for 30 years. In 2003, she established CICI, dedicated to elevating the global image of Korea, especially through cultural activities. She has also served as secretary general of the Korea-France Club since 2015.
The ceremony on Thursday was attended by foreign envoys and representatives from foreign commerce. JoongAng Holdings Chairman Hong Seok-hyun, Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin and CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik also attended.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)