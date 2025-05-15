Kim Moon-soo compares Yoon impeachment to 'communist states like North Korea'
Published: 15 May. 2025, 15:15
Kim Moon-soo, presidential candidate for the conservative People Power Party (PPP), apologized once again for former president Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law but called the Constitutional Court “communist” for unanimously deciding to impeach him.
Kim’s remarks were made during a second apology on Thursday, speaking at an emergency news conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul. His first apology was delivered to the public on Monday, around 160 days after Yoon's botched attempt to enforce military power over the nation.
“Even if martial law is a power granted to the president under the Constitution in times of emergency, it should not be invoked unless the country is in a state of chaos that cannot be controlled by police forces alone,” said Kim.
“If I had known in advance, I would have told President Yoon that martial law was not an option and explained why in detail,” he said. “I sincerely and respectfully apologize.”
However, Kim took issue with the Constitutional Court's unanimous ruling in Yoon’s impeachment case.
“I believe the Republic of Korea is a great liberal democracy,” he said. “A court that fails to reflect diverse perspectives and viewpoints poses a grave threat to our democracy.”
When asked whether Yoon should leave the party, Kim once again drew the line: “That’s for President Yoon to decide.”
“As a presidential candidate, I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to say whether he should leave or stay.”
“Some call us a ‘martial law party,’ and even worse, some say we are the ‘insurrection party,’” Kim said. “Isn’t the Democratic Party [DP] the real insurrection party? Their legislative moves are nothing short of legislative rebellion meant to shield their own crimes.”
Kim attacked the liberal DP for unilaterally passing revisions to the Public Official Election Act and the Criminal Procedure Act in the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, claiming the bills were aimed at exonerating DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
“They’re pushing through five evil self-pardoning bills just for Lee,” Kim said.
“Erasing a powerful figure’s crimes through legislation and intimidating the judiciary is a crime that destroys liberal democracy,” he continued. “If Lee becomes president, he’ll sign those five self-exonerating bills into law to erase his own wrongdoings.”
Kim also commented on the reinstatement of Jang Ye-chan, a former senior PPP official who ran as an independent after his nomination was rescinded last year due to his controversial remarks.
“Some members have been unintentionally outside the party, but I will embrace all of them,” Kim said. “Like a blast furnace, we will melt down our differences with passionate unity to foster the talent this country needs.”
“I was on a local schedule for three days and was not consulted on that matter,” Kim said. “It seems to have been a clerical error.”
The PPP’s central election committee had appointed Chung, a key figure in the military junta of the Fifth Republic, as a senior adviser on Thursday but reversed the decision within five hours due to public backlash.
Chung was convicted in 1997 for his role in the Dec. 12 military coup and the suppression of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement, receiving a seven-year prison sentence.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
