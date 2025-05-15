PPP-defecting lawmaker endorses 'most conservative candidate' Lee Jae-myung
Kim Sang-wook, a lawmaker who recently left the conservative People Power Party (PPP), declared his support for Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party (DP), calling him “the most conservative candidate.”
Lee thanked Kim for the endorsement the same day and said he is considering asking Kim to join the DP.
“Even by conservative standards, Lee is the most genuinely conservative candidate,” said Kim at a press conference held on Thursday at the National Assembly, announcing his official endorsement of Lee.
“This next president must transcend political factions and become a successful leader,” Kim said. “We need a proven president who can deliver results.”
Kim argued that Lee is uniquely qualified to achieve national unity and address pressing national challenges.
“Lee is the only candidate proposing an agenda beyond partisan lines and possesses both the will and the ability to resolve national issues,” he said. “He is the right person to serve as the 21st president.”
“Lee has proven his various inherent capabilities, including his experience in successfully achieving administrative stability and policy innovation while serving as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi,” said Kim.
“Furthermore, Lee’s experience in attempting to advance the financial market by promoting revisions to the Commercial Act, and his experience in systematically responding to chaos and simultaneously making efforts to save the people’s livelihoods after the martial law was declared on Dec. 3, 2024, have been proven.”
He further referenced Lee’s remarks during campaign rallies in Ulsan and Busan.
“In Ulsan, Lee said, ‘A president must be the head of national unity,’ and that ‘You reap what you sow' — respecting common sense is conservatism,” Kim said. “In Busan, Lee stated, ‘Though Busan citizens desire to be the home of the Korea Development Bank, I will not make promises I cannot keep.’”
“Lee upholds core conservative values such as social principles and internal integrity, while also demonstrating inclusiveness, dignity, responsibility and patriotism,” Kim said.
“If elected, I urge candidate Lee to maintain checks and balances within both the executive branch and the DP. Remain vigilant against sycophancy, and instead of being confined by supporters’ expectations, carry the banner of values and step beyond the gates with courage,” Kim called.
Kim had previously clashed with his former party over several issues, including the impeachment motion against former President Yoon Suk Yeol. On May 8, he announced his departure from the PPP, vowing to pursue “true democratic conservatism rather than extreme or regressive conservatism.”
He concluded Thursday’s press conference by adding, “If given the opportunity, I would like to meet with candidates like Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok to discuss policy challenges and the direction of the country.”
Regarding Kim's endorsement, Lee said during a joint interview with reporters after a visit to Hadong, South Gyeongsang, on Thursday that he hopes Kim will join the DP and is considering "calling Kim to discuss this."
"Can the rational conservative forces within the PPP really continue to hold out within that group that has abandoned even formal conservatism, advocates insurrection and sympathizes with the destruction of constitutional order?” Lee said. “I think Kim is a typical case. He can’t endure the PPP. In fact, he was pushed out.”
