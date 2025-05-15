Baseball stadium set for reopening following tragedy: City officials

Changwon NC Park, home of the baseball club NC Dinos, where a fan died following a tragic incident, is ready to reopen after weeks of safety inspections and maintenance work, officials said Thursday.Officials in the southeastern city of Changwon, South Gyeongsang, said the stadium has met all the safety requirements set by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in light of the tragedy that occurred during a KBO game there on March 29.A female fan was struck by a louver panel that fell off the window of the Dinos' office above a concession stand and died of a head injury two days later. The tragedy prompted the Dinos and the municipal government of Changwon to begin extensive safety inspections at Changwon NC Park, which opened in 2019.When the Dinos, Changwon and the ministry failed to agree on the timetable for the stadium's reopening earlier this month, the Dinos reached out to the city of Ulsan as their alternate home.The Dinos announced last Thursday that Ulsan would be their temporary home, and in the ensuing days, Changwon has been asking the ballclub to reconsider the move, citing the impact the Dinos' departure will have on the economy.The city formally asked the Dinos on Wednesday to return to Changwon by Sunday. Earlier in the week, the Changwon City Council, Changwon Sports Council and a group representing merchants in the city each held news conferences to call on the Dinos to return as quickly as possible.However, the Dinos have maintained that they will have to honor their agreement with Ulsan and will play in the temporary home “for the time being.”They are scheduled to host the Kiwoom Heroes in Ulsan from Friday to Sunday. Their next set of home games will be from Tuesday to Thursday next week against the Hanwha Eagles. Following a six-game road trip, the Dinos will bring home the Eagles again from May 30 to June 1.Changwon is hoping the Dinos will return to Changwon NC Park by May 30 at the latest.Because of multiple disruptions to their schedule, the Dinos have played the fewest games in the KBO so far this year with 38 through Wednesday.They are in fourth place at 18-19-1 (wins-losses-ties), including a 17-15-1 record on the road.Yonhap