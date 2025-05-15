DP election campaign worker revives elderly man with CPR after collapse
Published: 15 May. 2025, 09:58
An election campaign worker for presidential candidate of the Democratic Party (DP) Lee Jae-myung, saved the life of an elderly man who collapsed from cardiac arrest during a campaign event.
Former DP lawmaker Min Byung-doo shared the story on Wednesday on his Facebook page, identifying the campaigner as No Yeon-woo, a local councilor in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul.
Rep. Min also posted photos of the dramatic moment. In one, a woman wearing a DP campaign vest is seen performing chest compressions on an elderly man lying on the street.
“No, a former volunteer firefighter, discovered the man while canvassing in an alleyway yesterday,” Min wrote. “She called 119 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.”
He suggested that all campaign workers take time to receive CPR training.
“It would also be meaningful for candidate Lee to undergo training himself during an event with firefighters,” Min added. “This is what campaigning should really be about.”
No was elected to the district council in the 2022 local elections and previously served as the head of the DP’s women’s committee in the Dongdaemun B constituency.
“While walking through a park as part of the campaign, I noticed an elderly man who had been sitting on a bench suddenly collapse,” No was quoted as saying by local news outlet OhmyNews on Wednesday. “I asked a fellow campaigner to call 119 immediately and began CPR. The man regained consciousness shortly after, and paramedics and police continued providing emergency care. We later contacted his daughter-in-law so she could accompany him.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)