Dongduk University drops criminal complaints against students over protest last year
Published: 15 May. 2025, 11:18
Dongduk Women’s University has withdrawn all criminal complaints filed against students who staged a sit-in protest last year over the school’s proposed transition to a coeducational system.
The decision comes approximately six months after the controversy erupted.
“All legal complaints filed by the school in connection with this matter were officially withdrawn as of Wednesday,” a university official confirmed on Thursday.
“There is a shared understanding on both sides that prolonging or escalating the conflict could negatively affect the university’s development,” the official added. “We hope this serves as an opportunity to foster smoother relations and establish a framework for better communication between the school and students.”
Students reportedly expressed regret over the discord and conveyed that they “feel sympathy and remorse for the pain inflicted on members of the university community.”
University President Kim Myung-ae is expected to release an official statement addressing students and faculty later in the day.
The protests began in November last year, when students accused the administration of preparing to implement coeducation without sufficient consultation. They occupied the university’s main administration building for 24 days and spray-painted campus facilities during the sit-in.
The school responded by filing police complaints against 21 students, including the student body president, on charges of joint property damage and obstruction of business. Damages were estimated to be as high as 5.4 billion won ($3.86 million).
Despite the university’s decision to drop the complaints, police investigations may still proceed.
The alleged offenses — property damage and obstruction of business — are not subject to withdrawal by the victim under Korean law, meaning prosecution can still take place regardless of the school’s intentions.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
